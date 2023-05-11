Dalton S. Cook, a Westside High School senior, has been named a Presidential Scholar – one of 161 nationwide recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona revealed the 59th class Wednesday.
Two other West Virginia seniors also earned the prestigious honor – Rania Zuri, of Morgantown High School in Morgantown, and Isabella Mackenzie Herrod, of Liberty High School in Clarksburg.
“U.S. Presidential Scholars have always represented the future of our country and the bright promise it holds,” Cardona said in a press release.
“I want each of these remarkable students to know: your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence, and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs.
“On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to join your family, friends, and communities in celebrating your accomplishments.
“Aim high, share your talents, and continue embracing opportunities to lead as your exciting future unfolds,” Cardona said.
“I’m incredibly proud of Dalton, Isabella, and Rania for being selected as U.S. Presidential Scholars, and for the difference they are making in their communities,” emphasized U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. “This honor is the culmination of their hard work and dedication throughout high school.
“Each scholar represents West Virginia’s best, and I’m confident they will make our state proud as they continue to succeed in their future endeavors.
“This recognition is truly deserved, and I’m certain they will continue to be role models for students across our state,” Capito said.
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.
Of the 3.7 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,000 candidates qualified for the 2023 awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by chief state school officers, other partner recognition organizations and Young Arts, the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists.
As directed by Presidential Executive Order, the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.
Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored more than 8,000 of the nation’s top-performing students.
The program was expanded in 1979 to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, literary and performing arts.
In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.
The Presidential Scholars Class of 2023 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program.
