Westside High School conducted annual commencement ceremonies June 3.
Adison Eva Lusk is the class valedictorian. Lusk is the daughter of Edwina Smith and Chris Lusk of Fanrock. She plans to attend West Virginia University Institute of Technology to major in forensic investigation.
Dalton Steven Cook is the salutatorian. Cook is the son of Steven Cook of Lynco. He plans to attend West Virginia University and major in biochemistry.
Elijah Blue Ellis is the honorarian. Ellis is the son of Jessie and Jeremy Ellis of Glen Fork. He will attend Concord University, majoring in biochemistry.
Remaining top 10 graduates include:
• Aydan Lawrence Nash, the son of Alicia and James Nash of Glen Fork, plans to attend West Virginia University and major in political science.
• Brayden Slade Kennedy, the son of Rebecca Arrington and Tim Kennedy of Matheny, will attend Concord University, majoring in computer science.
• Caleb Michael Bailey, the son of Philip Bailey of Oceana, will attend West Virginia University Institute of Technology.
• Drake Aaron Jude, the son of Rick and Lisa Jude of Oceana, plans to attend Concord University.
• Peyton Dewayne Morgan, the son of Miranda and Ricky Morgan of Simon, will attend Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College and pursue an education degree.
• Owen Micheal Joe Keeney, the son of Steven Keeney and Lynneia Bailey of Oceana, plans to attend West Virginia University and major in electrical engineering.
• John Stephen Ellis, the son of the late Greg and Alicia Ellis of Pineville, plans to attend Concord University and major in science education.
Additional graduates are Dakota Vincen Adkins, Corey Robert Allen, Madison Paige Atwell, Jayden Michelle Bailey, Emma Jane Barnett, Kody Shane Blackburn, Aidan Dwayne Blankenship, Layla Saige Blankenship, Hansel Dale Bledsoe;
Jaiden Faith Bledsoe, Grace Elizabeth Booth, Presley Madison Brooks, Kadee Marissa Brown, Dalton Tanner Browning, Emily Rose Browning, Madilyn Jean Clay, Braiden Malone Cline, Dillon Patrick Cline, James Michael Coleman, Christian Blake Cook;
Erin Daytona Cook, Karlee Faye Cook, Molly Elizabeth Cook, Nathan Thomas Cook, Hunter Levi Crouse, Zackery Seth Crouse, Kaden Asher Dameron, Ashlee Lasha Day, Connor Chase Dehart, Kelsey Dawn Duncan, Jacob Don Fortner, Caitlyn Jolie Gibson;
Ryan Matthew Gibson, Haley Nicole Golden, Taylor Brooke Gray, Tyler James Gray, Callista Dawn Halsey, Emilee Victoria Halsey, Owen Chad Hamon, Jayde Renee Hamrick, Shawna Nicole Harrison, Beatrice LeAnn Harvey, Beckett Eli Hatfield;
Calista Brooke Hatfield, Madison Paige Hatfield, Paige Nichole Hatfield, Jenna Leigh Hicks, Kiesha Renae Holstein, Samuel Allen Hoosier, Kenneth Blake Hunt, Ethan Matthew Justice, Micheal Hayden Kamits, Desirae Nicole Kennedy, Elijah Ray Lane;
Ethan Elijah Lawrence, Zoey Danielle Layne, Logan Andre Lee, Brady Chad Lester, Dylan Mahki Lester, Hunter Lee Lester, Dante Nathan Lowe, Abby Marie Lusk, Angel Jobeth Lusk, Arielle Michelle Lusk, Robert Tanner Logan Lusk, Morgan Olivia Massie;
Melanie Dawn Matz, Ryleigh Madison McNeely, Shandy Amber McSwain, Tegan Michael Meade, Angela Amber Mitchell, Joseph Robert Morgan, Whitney Nicole Morgan, Carleigh Dawn Mounts, Chylin Rene Mullins;
Aydan Lawrence Nash, Austin Jeffrey Keith Osborne, Emily Kate Osborne, Wyatt Rafe Osborne, Haleigh Brooke Paynter, Allyson Paige Plummer, Isaac Blake Price, Bethany Faith Reed, Kaylee Leann Reed, Haley Leann Rowe, Tyler Levi Ray Sanders, Andrew Charles Sherwood, Abigail Paige Short, Elijah McKay Smith, Landon Tyler Smith;
Timothy James Smith, Shaylee Morgan Spence, Brady Lee St.Clair, Shayla Larae Stacy, Alfie May Staton, MaKenzie Shaye Stepp, McKenna McKenna Stewart, Derrick Issac Taylor, Ethan Chase Tilley, Jessie James Tomblin, Kylee Olivia Trent;
Madison Grace Trent, Raylee Nicole Vance, Kelsey Rose Varela, Conner Wade Walker, Megan Marie Walker, Braxton Dewayne Walls, Jacob Hunter Walls, Kaylee Renee Walters, Madison Michelle Wells, Christopher Nathaniel Wimmer, and Katelyn Rebecca Wright.
