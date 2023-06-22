West Virginia's 160th birthday celebrated

Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice participated in several West Virginia Day events at the State Culture Center June 20 in celebration of the state’s 160th birthday.
“I’m so happy to be celebrating West Virginia Day with all of you,” Gov. Justice said. “We have so much to be proud of, too. We are no longer a bad joke. Instead, we are the diamond in the rough everybody missed. We are the envy of the world. There is no better place to live, work and raise a family than right here in West Virginia. Our state’s future is really bright.”
The first 160 people to arrive received a limited edition 160th birthday commemorative gift handmade by local artisans with the Black Locust Woodshop in Charleston.
A chorus of talented students, representing schools across West Virginia, performed several iconic songs that included “Oh, The West Virginia Hills” and “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”
Brody Hammers, a Cabell Midland High School student, also played a spirited rendition of “Take Me Home, Country Roads” on the piano.
Emmet Cahill, the lead singer of Celtic Thunder, a renowned Irish singing group and stage show known for its distinctive style, also performed the well-known hit “Danny Boy” and “Home Among The Hills.”
First Lady Justice was knighted as an honorary member of the Golden Horseshoe, a recognition usually bestowed to top eighth-grade West Virginia history students. The special award was given in honor of the first lady’s unwavering commitment to education, students, and the vibrant culture and tradition of West Virginia.
“It is a great honor to join such an amazing group of West Virginians who have served and represented our state with devotion,” First Lady Justice said. “I consider this a special highlight of my time as first lady of West Virginia, and I’m grateful to be included among all the other Knights of the Golden Horseshoe.”
Cindy Scott, of Morgantown, was named the grand prize winner of the West Virginia Birthday Punch Contest with her recipe “Mountain Mama’s Refresher.”
Scott joined First Lady Justice onstage, along with her college friend, Sandy Murcock. The two collaborated on the punch recipe while attending West Virginia University.
“Our West Virginia Birthday Punch contest has been a lot of fun, and the response was really great,” First Lady Justice said. “With summer coming, I know that these wonderful recipes will provide many West Virginians with a delicious beverage to serve at family gatherings. I hope everyone has a terrific summer!”
Scott won a $300 Visa gift card, and both ladies were awarded honorary certificates for taking home the top prize.
“Mountain Mama’s Refresher” was selected as the best of the best among four outstanding punch recipes that were selected as finalists in the contest. All finalist punch recipes were taste-tested by the first lady, Gov. Jim Justice, Chief of Staff to the First Lady Vicki Shannon, Special Assistant to the First Lady Katie Morris, Special Liaison to First Lady Justice Serena Nichols, and other staff members.
Mountain Mama’s Refresher
Ingredients:
1 frozen concentrated orange juice (12 oz)
1 frozen concentrated lemonade (12 oz)
2 two-liter bottles of ginger ale
1 jar maraschino cherries with juice (16 oz)
1 can mandarin oranges, drained
Combine all ingredients and mix well.
Ingredients for punch ring:
Lemonade
1 jar maraschino cherries with juice
1 can mandarin oranges, drained
Fill bundt pan with lemonade, add fruit, and freeze.
Makes 35 to 40 servings.
Finalists won a $50 Visa gift card each and were awarded a participation certificate.
The finalists’ punch recipes will soon be made available on the West Virginia Birthday Punch Contest webpage.
Finalists included Apple Orchard Punch, by Craig Turk, Westover; Peggy Erwin’s Punch, by Deloris Harless, St. Albans; and Wild and Wonderful Frozen Banana Punch, by Janet Perry Sheldon, St. Albans.
