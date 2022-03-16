March 20, 1897: Musician Frank Hutchison was born in Raleigh County. With a slide guitar sound akin to the bottleneck style, he helped to instill a blues strain in modern country music, and was influential among coalfield musicians. — www.wvencyclopedia.org.
