March 27, 1917: Statesman Cyrus Roberts Vance was born in Clarksburg. In 1977, President Carter tapped Vance as his secretary of state. In 1978, Vance was instrumental in the Camp David peace accord between Egypt and Israel and in negotiating the Panama Canal Treaty.
To learn more about West Virginia’s history, such as Clay County being created from parts of Nicholas and Braxton counties, legislation that created the West Virginia State Police, or a sales tax went into effect in West Virginia for the first time, visit register-herald.com