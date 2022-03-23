April 1, 1884: Nurse Florence Aby Blanchfield was born in Shepherdstown. She served in the Army Nurse Corps during World War I, oversaw expansion of the corps from 1,000 to 57,000 during World War II, and became the first woman to hold a permanent commission in the regular army.
To learn more about West Virginia’s history, such as Clay County being created from parts of Nicholas and Braxton counties, legislation that created the West Virginia State Police, or a sales tax went into effect in West Virginia for the first time, visit register-herald.com