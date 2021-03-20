West Virginia Week in History - March 21-27

Private Jessica Lynch of Palestine, Wirt County, became a widely known figure following her rescue during the Iraq War. Born April 26, 1983, Lynch joined the army at 18 to earn money for college. She was serving as a supply clerk with the Army’s 507th Maintenance Company when she was captured on March 23, 2003 by Iraqi forces after her group was ambushed. Lynch was riding in a Humvee that crashed, severely injuring her.On April 1, a team of Navy SEALS, Marine commandos, and Army Rangers launched a night-time raid on an Iraqi hospital and rescued Lynch. The bodies of 11 U.S. soldiers killed in the ambush were also recovered. Lynch was taken to a hospital in Germany and later sent to Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington. Before she was released from the hospital, she was awarded the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, and the Prisoner of War medal.Accounts of the events surrounding Lynch’s capture and rescue were incomplete and contradictory, and Lynch herself had no recollection of the period. The official version of the rescue was cast into doubt by reports that Iraqi doctors had attempted to hand over Lynch and by charges that the Pentagon staged the hospital raid for its publicity value. The military also claimed Lynch had gone down fighting, when, in reality, her rifle had jammed. She wrote I Am a Soldier, Too: The Jessica Lynch Story with journalist Rick Bragg in 2003 to set the record straight. In 2007, Lynch told Congress: “The bottom line is the American people are capable of determining their own ideals of heroes, and they don’t need to be told elaborate lies.”Lynch returned to her hometown in July 2003 and left the army later that year. She was selected as the 2003 West Virginian of the Year by Charleston’s Sunday Gazette-Mail. Although she continued to suffer from medical problems, Lynch attended West Virginia University at Parkersburg and graduated in December 2011 with a degree in education.e-WV at www.wvencyclopedia.org.

March 21, 1914: The West Virginia boys’ high school basketball tournament began in Buckhannon. The event was first sponsored by West Virginia Wesleyan College, which at the time had West Virginia’s largest and finest gymnasium.

March 22, 1922: Physician Mildred Mitchell-Bateman was born in Georgia. She became the first black woman in West Virginia to hold a high-level state administrative position when, in 1962, Governor William Wallace Barron appointed her as the director of the Department of Mental Health.

March 23, 2003: Private Jessica Lynch of Palestine, Wirt County, was serving as a supply clerk with the Army’s 507th Maintenance Company when she was captured by Iraqi forces after her group was ambushed.

March 24, 1890: Confederate General William Lowther ‘‘Mudwall’’ Jackson died in Louisville. Jackson, who was born in Clarksburg, joined the Confederate Army as a private. After helping to organize an infantry unit, he was promoted to colonel. He served on the staff of his cousin, Gen. Thomas J. ‘‘Stonewall’’ Jackson, and was jokingly nicknamed ‘‘Mudwall.’’

March 25, 1878: Attorney General Armistead Abraham ‘‘Cousin Abe’’ Lilly was born at Jumping Branch, Summers County. Lilly appealed the Virginia Debt Suit to the U.S. Supreme Court; when settled, it was estimated that Lilly saved the state a large sum of money.

March 26, 1851: Upshur County was created from parts of Randolph, Lewis, and Barbour counties, with Buckhannon as the county seat.

March 26, 1863: The state’s first constitution was overwhelmingly ratified by the voters, by a majority of 28,321 to 572. The constitution was drafted during the state’s first Constitutional Convention at the federal custom house in Wheeling.

March 26, 1920: Aviator Rose Agnes Rolls Cousins was born. She was the first black woman to become a solo pilot in the Civilian Pilot Training Program at West Virginia State College (now University).

March 27, 1917: Statesman Cyrus Roberts Vance was born in Clarksburg. In 1977, President Carter tapped Vance as his secretary of state. In 1978, Vance was instrumental in the Camp David peace accord between Egypt and Israel and in negotiating the Panama Canal Treaty.

