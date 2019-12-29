charleston — West Virginia fourth- and fifth-grade students can showcase their artistic talents by creating posters for the 2020 Arbor Day contest.
The contest is presented by the West Virginia Division of Forestry, the Urban & Community Forestry Council and the West Virginia Forestry Association.
Each year a theme is chosen for the poster. The 2020 theme is “Trees Are Terrific ... in the Right Place.”
“This contest gives students an opportunity to learn about the environmental benefits of trees,” Division of Forestry partnership coordinator Andy Sheetz said. “This year’s theme draws attention to the hazards of growing a tree in a space that is wrong for it, such as under power lines.”
Teachers can request a free educational guide from the Division of Forestry. The guide includes in-depth lesson plans, hands-on activities and contest information.
“The teachers can use the guide to teach children about the subject before the students make their posters,” Sheetz said.
Each school may submit one entry for fourth grade and one for fifth grade. Entries must be postmarked by March 2, 2020.
A state winner will be selected from the fourth grade and fifth grade poster entries.
The educational activity guide, contest rules, and other information are available online at https://wvforestry.com/arbor-day-in-schools/, by contacting the Division of Forestry at 304-382-9574, Andy.I.Sheetz@wv.gov, or by mail at 7 Players Club Drive, Charleston, WV 25311.
The West Virginia Division of Forestry celebrates April as Arbor Month to encourage communities to use the entire spring planting season to conduct tree plantings.
National Arbor Day takes place April 24, 2020. Arbor Day has taken place each year since 1872 to celebrate the importance of trees and to encourage tree planting.