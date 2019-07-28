With the cooler and crisper mornings as of late, I am starting to feel it. Maybe it was simply my imagination, but one morning this week it felt cool enough to be early bow season. I paused for a second longing to be in a treestand on my hillside farm but then the reality of it’s still July snapped me back into summertime.
Having said that, many hunting seasons open in September so hunting seasons is a little over a month away. It still feels odd to me that many big game seasons open in September. Having grown up with October being the opener of big game seasons, to be frank, I am still not used to hearing and reading bow season opens in September.
Hunting opportunities in September now include – early season goose and the traditional dove season opener - such a tradition for many of us, squirrel season including a youth day, bow seasons for deer, bear and boar and an early gun season for bears. How’s that for an opening month in West Virginia!
If this sounds exciting, and I’m betting it does, you’re in luck. The 2019-2020 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary has been released. It’s time to snag a copy or, like the kids do, open them up on your phone and start studying the seasons, dates and limits. One of my favorite sections every year is the Summary of Changes. In this section, our WVDNR lists the changes in the regulations and then lists what pages you turn to or scroll to for more information. Depending on the year, some changes minor and some years bring on some real doozies. Because part of my role as your local outdoor writer is to educate and inform, and truth be told I like you and want your hunting season to be the best one ever, here is the list of changes for 2019-2020.
The Oct. 24-27 segment of the antlerless deer season will be open on public lands as well as private lands.
Season dates and open counties for antlerless deer, fall wild turkey, and black bear hunting seasons have changes. See appropriate sections for details.
The Little Kanawha Wildlife Management Area (Wirt and Calhoun counties) will be managed under special regulations as an older-aged deer management area. See pages 11 and 17.
The October segment of the Youth/Class Q and XS Antlerless Deer Season has been extended to include Sunday, Oct. 20. See page 32.
The Youth Spring Gobbler Season has been extended to include Sunday, April 19, 2020. Additionally, the shot size restrictions have been removed. See page 43.
Side-lock percussion and flintlock muzzleloading pistols are legal for use during the Mountaineer Heritage Season (scopes and in-line pistols are prohibited). Caliber requirements are the same as the traditional muzzleloader seasons. See page 34.
It is illegal for any person to cause through carelessness, neglect, or otherwise to let any edible portion of any big game go to waste needlessly. See pages 4 and 9.
Make note of revised prohibitions for transporting firearms, bows and crossbows that are not disassembled or in a case (bullet point three and nine on page 3).
Now is the perfect time for some backporch-sitting. Put your feet up and relax. Pour yourself a lemonade. Open a copy of the regulation summary and dive in. It’s one of my favorite summertime reads.