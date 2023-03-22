Big changes are coming to the West Virginia Farmers Market Nutrition Program. The West Virginia Department of Agriculture oversees the program which includes the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP).
This year’s participating farmers/vendors must fill out and return their SFMNP application no later than March 31. No late applications will be accepted.
In the past, the application form covered both the West Virginia Women, Infants and Children Farmers Market Nutrition Program (WIC) and SFMNP programs. This year, the two require separate applications. For the WIC application, contact 304-356-0030 or dhhrwicvu@wv.gov.
All participating farmers/vendors this year will be required to take on-line training.
Once the vendor successfully completes and returns their application, they will be notified when the training is available. The deadline to complete the training video is May 15.
The 2023 program will also extend the season from June 1-Oct. 31.
In 2022, 16,800 vouchers totaling $504,000 were handed out to low-income West Virginia senior citizens who qualified for the program. Each voucher was worth $30 and could be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from participating vendors.
This year, 17,800 vouchers worth a total of $890,000 will be available. Each voucher will be worth $50 toward the purchase of fresh produce.
Seniors who wish to apply for the program will be able to do so beginning June 1 at the county’s senior citizen center.
For more information on the SFMNP, go to https://agriculture.wv.gov/ag-business/senior-farmers-market-nutrition-program/.
Farmers/vendors may print a SFMNP application from the website or request an application at SeniorFarmersMarket@wvda.us. It is the farmer/vendor’s responsibility to complete and return their packets before the March 31 deadline.
