The export of products from West Virginia is growing, especially coal.
Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday during an administration briefing that the state’s export market grew for the third consecutive year in 2022, hitting $7.9 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s recent trade statistics. That is a 20 percent increase from 2021.
Coal exports made up about half of that total, with $3.8 billion.
Plastic exports were the second most significant export product, with a value of $1.1 billion, sent to destinations such as China, Belgium, and Japan, Justice said.
The other three in the top five export sectors were machinery and automotive products ($916 million), chemicals ($657 million), and metals ($261 million).
West Virginia also exported hardwood lumber, agricultural goods, and manufactured items to the aerospace and defense sectors.
“Our continued growth in exports showcases the incredible strength of West Virginia’s economy,” Justice said.
“West Virginia businesses delivered quality products and services to 140 countries around the world last year, which is proof that we are not only competitive in global markets, but growing year after year.”
Canada was the largest market for West Virginia exports, with $1.5 billion in products sold, followed by the Netherlands, India, Brazil, and China.
According to the International Trade Administration, small businesses that export typically grow their sales faster, create more jobs, and offer higher wages than non-exporting businesses.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.