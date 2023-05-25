First Lady Cathy Justice’s office is hosting a West Virginia Birthday Punch Contest in honor of the state’s 160th birthday.
West Virginia residents are invited to create and submit an original, non-alcoholic punch recipe.
The top-prize winning recipe will be served at this year’s West Virginia Day Celebration at the Culture Center in Charleston June 20.
“For generations, punch has always been a beloved drink at parties and family gatherings throughout West Virginia, and what better way to celebrate our state’s birthday than with a delicious punch contest,” Justice said.
“We encourage everyone to participate and share their creative punch recipes. The governor and I look forward to tasting the recipes and selecting a winner that embodies the spirit of West Virginia!”
The recipe can be inspired by West Virginia colors, Appalachian flavors, or family punch recipes.
Recipe submissions must include a list of ingredients and recipe as well as the number of people the recipe serves.
In addition, participants may suggest special garnish to be added to their punch, give details about their recipe, and tell why it is the best punch to honor West Virginia’s birthday.
One grand prize winner will be selected and additional prizes will be awarded during the West Virginia birthday celebration on June 20.
The deadline for submissions is June 9.
For more information or to submit a recipe, visit governor.wv.gov.
