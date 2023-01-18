Johnny Preston Blankenship, 57, of Welch, pleaded guilty in November to driving under the influence (DUI) causing bodily injury and driving revoked for DUI second offense.
On Jan. 12, Blankenship was sentenced to two years – one year for each charge to be served consecutively.
On May 25, 2021, Blankenship was driving on the wrong side of the road and struck a vehicle head-on, resulting in bodily injury to the two people in the second vehicle.
Officers detected an odor of marijuana inside Blankenship’s vehicle. Medical records indicated Blankenship had THC in his blood.
“This was a preventable crash” said Gregory Bishop, Wyoming County prosecutor. “The real tragedy in this case is the permanent injuries to the two innocent victims.
“Nothing can compensate for the physical and psychological injuries that the victims continue to experience.
“We are hopeful this will send a message to would-be impaired drivers that we will not tolerate such reckless behavior on our highways,” Bishop emphasized.
Derick Laxton, assistant prosecutor, served as lead prosecutor.
Wyoming County Sheriff’s Cpl. Logan Cook was the lead investigator.
Bishop lauded the hard work and commitment of Laxton and the prosecutor’s staff along with Cpl. Cook and other officers involved in the investigation.
“Thankfully, the police officers from all our law enforcement agencies in Wyoming County are proactive in enforcing our DUI laws, so that we might prevent future tragedies related to impaired driving,” Bishop said.
Terri Lynn Phillips, 60, of Pineville, pleaded guilty in September to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
On Jan. 11, Phillips was sentenced to one to three years in prison.
Sheriff’s Cpl. Tyler Sizemore observed Phillips driving erratically and conducted a traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of controlled substances believed to be methamphetamine and heroin.
“We simply cannot tolerate illegal drug activity in Wyoming County,” Bishop said. “We must do everything possible to eradicate this scourge on our community.”
Laxton also served as lead prosecutor in this case.
Sizemore served as lead investigator.
Bishop lauded the hard work of Laxton and the prosecutor’s staff along with Cpl. Sizemore.
“Our team approach to stamp out the illegal drug problem is paramount,” Bishop said.
