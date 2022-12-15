After hosting three days of entertainment, auctions, and food, Calacino’s Pizzeria owner Jeff Weeks presented Hospice of Southern West Virginia with $8,000 raised from the Carol S. Weeks Memorial Hospice Benefit.
The annual benefit is hosted in honor of Weeks’ mother, who was a patient at Hospice of Southern West Virginia, and has raised more than $25,000 since 2017.
This year marked the benefit’s sixth year and its largest donation amount to date.
The Thomas Dahly Band, Piney Creek Canyon Band, and Matt Jones and the Road performed for packed audiences.
Every dollar raised at the benefit was donated to Hospice of Southern West Virginia.
“We are extremely grateful to Jeff and the Calacino’s team for the amount of work and effort they put in to making the Carol S. Weeks Memorial Hospice Benefit such a great event,” said Janett Green, HSWV chief executive officer.
“Donations like this are critical to keeping our mission alive in southern West Virginia.”
