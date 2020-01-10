Boys
Webster County 101,
Doddridge County 62
upper glade — Webster County notched its fifth win of the season, defeating Doddridge County 101-62 Thursday in Upper Glade.
Rye Gadd led all scorers with 28 points for Webster, while Kadin Wright added 22.
The Highlanders will return to action Saturday when they travel to Gilmer County.
Webster County (5-2)
Cutlip 9, Logan Cochran 3, Coley 10, Kadin Wright 22, Rye Gadd 28, William Lewis 10, Williams 8, Bell 8, Levi Cochran 3
Doddridge County (1-6)
Hodges 16, Zinc 4, Zell 2, Spencer 14, Bumgraner 12, Shields 6, Hart 8
WC: 30 28 20 23 — 101
DC: 15 18 18 11 — 62
3-point goals — WC: 14 (Cutlip 1, Cochran 1, Coley 1, Wright 3, Gadd 5, Lewis 2, L. Cochran 1): DC: None. Fouled Out — none
Sherman 52, Midland Trail 41
hico — Chris Abbott scored 17 points as Sherman picked up a road win over Midland Trail in Hico Thursday night.
Matt Light led Trail with 14 points with Aiden Lesher adding 12.
Midland Trail will host Nicholas County today.
Midland Trail (3-3)
Matt Light 14, Indy Eades 6, Aiden Lesher 12, Liam Gill 2, Aiden Isaacs 2, Peyton Sheaves 2, Bo Persinger 3
Sherman (3-5)
Bryan Busby 13, Chris Abbott 17, RJ Cline 4, Bryson Carter 2, Logan Green 12, Alex Kirk 4
MT: 11 6 16 8 — 41
S: 12 14 15 11 — 52
3-point goals — MT: 4 (Light 2, Lesher 2); S: 2 (Abbott 2); Fouled Out — None.
Late Wednesday
Independence 77,
Mount View 64
Jared Cannady knocked down five 3-pointers as Independence defeated Mount View 77-64 Wednesday night.
Jutsin Haggerty scored 16 for the Golden Knights while Indy’s Atticus Goodson scored 14 and hauled in 15 boards.
Indy will host Oak Hill today.
Independence
AJ Zilinkski 2, Atticus Goodson 14, Carter Adkins 5, Logan Phalin 2, Michale McKinney 13, Jared Cannady 23, Zach Bolen 12, Marcell Guy 6
Mount View
Toney Bailey 12, Justin Haggerty 16, Brandon R 14, Mataki Bishop 10, Skyler Justice 7, Kris Jackson 1, Liam Fultineer 4
I: 18 15 20 25 — 77
MV: 24 18 6 18 — 64
3-point goals — I: 9 (Akins 1, McKinney 3, Cannady 5) ; MV: 6 (Bailey 1, Haggerty 2, Brandon R 1, Bishop 1, Justice 1). Fouled Out — None
Girls
Greenbrier West 62,
Richwood 36
charmco — Kenley Posten and Julie Agee scored in double figures as Greenbrier West improved to 6-2 Thursday with a 62-36 win over Richwood.
Posten led all scorers with 17 while Agee added 13. Trinity Amick led Richwood with 10 points.
Greenbrier West will look to complete the Nicholas County sweep when it travels to Summersville to play Nicholas County Tuesday.
Greenbrier West (6-2)
Julie Agee 13, Kanley Posten 17, Cam Dorsey 7, Brooklyn Morgan 6, Natalie Agee 4, Logan Vandall 4, Natalie Bower 9, Raelynn Palmer 2
Richwood
Becca O’ell 8, Trinity Amick 10, Hanna Lipps 2, Mikhaela McKinney 6, Kiara Smith 6, Caley Brown 4
GW: 11 14 25 12 — 62
R: 4 11 12 9 — 36
3-point goals — GW: 1 (Dorsey), R: 0. Fouled out — Richwood: Amick
Meadow Bridge 52,
New Life Christian 13
meadow bridge — Meadow Bridge notched its third win of the season, defeating New Life Christian 52-13 at home Thursday night.
Kinsley Gwinn led the Lady Wildcats with 11 points.
Meadow Bridge will travel to Midland Trail Monday.
Meadow Bridge (3-5)
Carli Pomeroy 8, Summer Bragg 4, Chelsey Jester 4, Annabelle Woods 7, Kinsley Gwinn 11, Ashley Fox 2, Maddi Jarrett 6, Erin Price 6, Lilly Ennis 4, Rena Petry 2
New Life
Chase Donaldson 5, Totona Johnson 4, Allison O’Dell 4, Lillian 4
MB: 19 8 13 12 — 52
NL: 7 2 0 4 — 13
3-point goals — MB: 3 (Gwinn 3); Donaldosn 1. Fouled Out — None
PikeView 63, Westside 48
gardner — Shiloh Bailey scored 16 points, hauling down 18 rebounds as PikeView defeated Westside 63-48 Thursday in Gardner.
Bailey’s front court mate Laken McKinney finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds while Riana Kenneda led Westside with 15 points.
PikeView will host Wyoming East on Tuesday. Westside drops to 7-3 and will travel to River View on Tuesday.
PikeView (6-4)
Olivia Boggess 4, Hope Craft 12, Hanna Perdue 11, Tori Coeburn 2, Anya Brown 2, Shiloh Bailey 16, Laken McKinney 16
Westside
Taylor Brown 3, Leslie Bailey 9, Hannah Toler 9, Riana Kenneda 15, Madi Morgan 3, Makayla Morgan 3, Shyann Jenkins 5, Sarah Brown 1
PV: 13 13 20 17 — 63
W: 12 9 8 19 — 48
3-point goals — PV: 1 (Perdue); W: 9 (Bailey 2, Kenneda 5, M. Morgan 1, Jenkins 1). Fouled Out — None.