Schoenbaum Soccer Stadium at Coonskin Park was supposed to be the site of the Class AAA, Region 3 high school soccer championships Thursday, however, Mother Nature had other ideas.
Due to severe weather which crossed the Mountain State Thursday and subsequent high wind warnings, officials were forced to move the matches to Saturday afternoon.
Both games will feature a battle between Greenbrier East and George Washington. The boys championship will be played at noon, with the girls championship scheduled for approximately 2 p.m.
The Greenbrier East boys won the battle of Section 2 with a 3-1 win over Princeton at Spartan Stadium. On the girls side, the Lady Spartans earned their way to the championship with a 2-1 win over longtime rival, Woodrow Wilson.
The winner of Saturday’s Region 3 matches will play the champions from Region 2 in the state soccer tournament. The boy’s Region 2 battle is between Hedgesville and Washington, while the girl’s champion will be decided by Hedgesville and Hampshire.
The Class AAA state tournament semifinal matches will be played on Cline Field at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Soccer Complex, Friday, Nov. 8.