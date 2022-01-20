Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this morning but skies will remain cloudy this afternoon. Much colder. Morning high of 36F with temps falling to near 20. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.