fayette county — Military veterans and active personnel from all branches of the United States Armed Forces will be honored in two ceremonies in Fayette County this weekend.
The annual Veterans Appreciation Day ceremony held at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m.
Guest speakers will include former and active duty military personnel and all U.S. military veterans will be recognized.
The Fayetteville Community Chorus also will provide special patriotic music.
South on U.S. Rte. 19, DuBois on Main will host Celebrating DuBois Military History from 2:30 to 5 p.m. in the group’s community room at 116 Main Street in Mount Hope.
There will be a veterans display featuring graduates of DuBois High School and lots of time to share the history of DuBois graduates. A pot luck dinner will also be shared.
All veterans and members of the public are invited to attend.
Among the veterans and support personnel highlighted will be Joseph Tolliver, a member of the U.S. Army during World War I; Juanita Freeman, who worked in a munitions factory in Elkton, Maryland as a “Boom Boom Girl,” later becoming an inspector; and Major General Charles Calvin Rogers who was awarded the nation’s highest military decoration, the Medal of Honor, for his actions in the Vietnam War.
DuBois High School was a Negro high school which was established in 1906 and closed with integration in May 1956. The final building that housed DuBois was immediately renamed Mount Hope High School.
DuBois was named in honor of educator, author, civil rights activist, founder of the NAACP and leader of the Niagara Movement, Dr. W.E.B. DuBois.
For more information on the event, call 304-578-7707 or visit the Facebook page @DuBoisOnMain.
