Two Fayette County groups will gather today to honor those who have served the country in the armed forces during war time.
Veterans Day, recognized every Nov. 11 since 1954, is a day to honor veterans of all wars. Prior to 1954, the day had been known as Armistice Day and was celebrated on the “11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month” in 1918, marking the end of World War I. The war has been called “The War to End All Wars.”
According to Wikipedia.com, “During August 1914, immediately after the outbreak of the war, British author and social commentator H.G. Wells published a number of articles in London newspapers that subsequently appeared as a book entitled ‘The War That Will End War.’”
Unfortunately, Wells was incorrect, however, and Americans have fought in war after war since World War I.
In order to honor local veterans of those wars, the Mountaineer Challenge Academy South and the Fayette County Parks and Recreation Board both will hold ceremonies on Tuesday.
l l l
Cadets from the inaugural class of Mountaineer Challenge Academy South will conduct a sunrise flag raising ceremony to honor Veterans Day in front of Maclin Hall in Montgomery at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
According to a media advisory issued by the West Virginia National Guard Public Affairs Office, all Covid-19 protocols will be strictly followed and enforced. Masks and social distancing will be required. In order to maintain full cadet quarantine, no contact between any attendees, including media, and cadets will be allowed.
Among the participants will be cadets, faculty and staff from MCA South, in addition to Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram.
The event will occur on Rte. 61 in front of MCA South, and that area will be shut down for the duration of the ceremony.
l l l
Later in the day, the Fayette County Parks and Recreation Board will host a Veterans Day Salute on Nov. 11 from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville.
The building was “erected (in) 1951 in grateful memory to those who gave their all for their county,” according to a plaque inside the memorial.
It is located at 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, WV 25840.
In observance of restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ceremony will be held outdoors, rain or shine.
Organizers ask those in attendance to wear a mask or face covering and to practice social distancing.
Mike Pilato, of Fayetteville, will be the ceremony’s emcee. Speakers will include Lita Eskew, Cathy Jo Bryant, Heather Collins and William Hughes with prayer by Harry Fuller, pastor of Gatewood Baptist Church.
Molly Pino will also play “Taps” during the ceremony.
Steve Keenan contributed to this report.