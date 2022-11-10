Wyoming County was reduced from four House of Delegates districts to two after the state Legislature’s redistricting plan was implemented. One district will have a new representative, while the second one returned the incumbent to the state Legislature.
For the House of Delegates 35th District seat, political newcomers Dewey Houck, of Mullens, a Democrat, faced Republican challenger Adam Vance, of Brenton.
With 22 of 22 precincts reporting Tuesday, Vance took the seat with 2,602 votes (72.14 percent). Houck had 1,005 votes (27.86 percent) in the unofficial returns.
A coal miner, Vance said he was shocked by the results.
“I thought the vote would be closer with both of us being newcomers,” he said.
“I’m glad the people of Wyoming County gave me the support they did.
“I hope to be a representative of the people,” Vance emphasized.
“I told people I couldn’t make any promises...
“I told people I would work hard for them. I would be a strong voice for them.
“I’ll vote the way the people want; that’s what I was elected to do,” he said.
Houck, who is retired from the railroad, organized the Rural Appalachian Improvement League (RAIL) in 2001.
Houck has served as RAIL president, as a volunteer, for more than 20 years and has brought over a million dollars in grants to the area.
He’s given more than 20,000 hours of volunteer service and directed another 200,000 hours of community service.
Under Houck’s leadership, RAIL volunteers have built a pavilion and overlook on Tater Hill in Mullens, created a community center in the former Mullens Grade School building, and constructed five river parks on the Guyandotte River, among numerous other community and economic development projects.
Vance ran unopposed in the primary, while Houck defeated political newcomer Mark Blackwell, also of Mullens.
In the race for the 43rd Delegate District seat, which includes a portion of Raleigh County and a very small area in Wyoming County, incumbent Christopher Toney, of Beckley, a Republican, was challenged by Democrat JoAnna Vance, also of Beckley.
With 20 of 20 precincts reporting, Toney easily kept his seat with 3,537 votes (82 percent), while Vance had 778 votes (18 percent) in the unofficial returns.
Toney said he wanted to thank all the voters in his district for the opportunity to return to Charleston.
Despite the creation of the new district, Toney said he was able to tell voters about the work he has done previously in Charleston.
He will continue to get roads paved, bridges done, and will continue to help public schools – students, teachers, and school staff alike – from his position on the House Education Committee, he said.
Additionally, Toney wants to continue to help seniors and continue his quest to get cell service to all portions of his district.
“A lot of my district doesn’t have cell service,” he said.
Toney won the Republican nomination to keep his District 43 seat after narrowly defeating Kase Poling by only 29 votes in the primary election. Vance ran unopposed in the primary.
