Fayette County will soon have a magistrate court vacancy.
Chief Judge Thomas H. Ewing last week entered an administrative order in Fayette County Circuit Court to outline the process of filling the Division IV vacancy which will be created by longtime Magistrate Sharon McGraw’s pending retirement. The vacancy will be effective Oct. 1.
State law requires Ewing as the current chief judge for the Twelfth Judicial Circuit to appoint an eligible person to fill the unexpired term until the next applicable election, which in this case is the non-partisan judicial election to be held concurrently with the 2022 primary. election. The appointee will remain in office until a successor is elected and certified after the 2022 primary.
Minimum qualifications to be considered for the appointment include the following:
l Must be at least 21 years of age
l Must have a high school diploma or its equivalent
l Must never have been convicted of any felony crime or any misdemeanor crime involving moral turpitude (an act or behavior that gravely violates the sentiment or accepted standards of the community)
l Must be a resident of Fayette County, W.Va.
l Applicant can’t be an immediate family member of any other magistrate in Fayette County. (Immediate family is described as the relationship of mother, father, sister, brother, child or spouse).
l The position is non-partisan and must be appointed on a non-partisan basis.
The application period for the magistrate vacancy opened on Aug. 20 and will conclude on Friday, Sept. 3. All applicants must complete and submit a written application by Sept. 3. The application form may be obtained in hard-copy form from the county circuit clerk’s office and the county magistrate clerk’s office. Microsoft Word and PDF versions of the application will be made available online at the website for the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia (http://www.courtswv.gov/).
Applicants must also supply a cover letter referencing the vacancy, a resume and a writing sample. Letters of recommendation aren’t required, but any letters submitted must be in writing and included with the application package.
The notice of the vacancy and application requirements will be published in The Fayette Tribune, on the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia website and on the official Facebook page for the Fayette County Circuit Clerk’s office.
Completed applications can be submitted to: Thomas H. Ewing, Chief Judge, Circuit Court of Fayette County, PO Drawer 90, Fayetteville, WV 25840. Application forms and other necessary documents may also be hand delivered and submitted to: Circuit Clerk of Fayette County, 100 North Court Street, Fayetteville, WV 25840. Applications will not be accepted via fax or email.
— Steve Keenan