Consumers should be vigilant when buying used vehicles that may have been submerged in water during Hurricane Ian, according to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
“Flood-damaged vehicles could soon enter the preowned market due to the devastation brought by Hurricane Ian in Florida and other states,” Morrisey said.
“It is important that consumers check a vehicle’s history.
“Anyone thinking of buying a car should make sure their good deal isn’t too good to be true,” he cautioned.
The governor of Florida has described the damage brought by Ian as historic, a weather event never before experienced by Floridians.
West Virginia state law prohibits submerged vehicles from being sold without a salvage title.
Morrisey suggests doing research on a vehicle before buying, including evaluating the vehicle via CARFAX and researching the dealership via the Better Business Bureau.
If buying from a private owner, it’s always advisable to have a trusted mechanic inspect the vehicle.
Additional things to watch for include the following, according to the Federal Trade Commission:
• Check for signs of stains, mildew or sand under the vehicle’s floor mats or carpet.
• Check for a strong odor of bleach or other disinfectant.
• Check the title for signs of multiple owners in multiple states in a short period of time.
• Check “as-is” paperwork and specifically ask if the vehicle was in Hurricane Ian.
Those who have a question about a possible purchase or who have a complaint are urged to phone the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or file a report at www.ago.wv.gov.
