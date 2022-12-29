The U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) has invested nearly $10 million through the Community Food Projects Competitive Grants Program.
The funding, made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act, bolsters USDA’s food and nutrition security efforts by promoting the self-reliance of communities in providing for the unique food needs of their community members.
Community food projects, powered by a network of stakeholders from across the food system, support small to medium farmers, producers and processors in urban, rural, tribal and insular areas.
The program provides communities a voice in food system decisions and supports local food markets to fully benefit the community, increase food and nutrition security and stimulate local economies.
The Community Food Projects Competitive Grants Program funds projects that meet the food needs of low-income individuals through food distribution, community outreach or improved food access.
The program aims to increase community self-reliance by promoting comprehensive responses to local food access, farm and nutrition issues; meeting specific state, local neighborhood food and agricultural needs including providing operating equipment; planning for long-term solutions; and creating innovative marketing activities that mutually benefit agricultural producers and low-income consumers.
“Community food projects are already making a tremendous impact throughout the nation by increasing access and consumption of nutritious local foods, enhancing workforce development and supporting entrepreneurship,” said acting NIFA Director Dr. Dionne Toombs.
“This funding will allow NIFA to support even more community food projects that will meet specific state, tribal, insular, local or neighborhood food and agricultural needs for infrastructure improvement and development, while reducing barriers to food access and increasing food and nutrition security for communities across the nation.”
The funds will be invested in 29 Community Foods Projects from fiscal year 2022 Request for Applications submissions.
The applications were highly ranked, but could not be funded at the time due to budget constraints.
