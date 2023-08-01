WASHINGTON, D.C. and CHARLESTON, WV-- United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) (“United”), today reported earnings for the second quarter of 2023 of $92.5 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $98.3 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. Earnings for the second quarter of 2022 were $95.6 million, or $0.71 per diluted share.
“UBSI’s performance remained strong in the second quarter,” stated Richard M. Adams, Jr., United’s
Chief Executive Officer in a company press release. “Our profitability, asset quality, and balance sheet strength continue to allow us to take care of our customers, invest in our communities, and build new relationships across our footprint.”
Second quarter of 2023 results produced annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity, a non-GAAP measure, of 1.26%, 7.96 % and 13.47%, respectively, compared to annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 1.35%, 8.72% and 14.97%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023. Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.32%, 8.33% and 14.23%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022.
During the second quarter of 2023, United sold mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”) with an aggregate unpaid principal balance of approximately $2.0 billion at a gain of $8.1 million.
Additionally, during the second quarter of 2023, United sold approximately $187.0 million of available for sale (“AFS”) investment securities at a loss of $7.2 million.
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 decreased $6.9 million, or 3%, from the first quarter of 2023. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure which adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments, for the second quarter of 2023 also decreased $6.9 million, or 3%, from the first quarter of 2023.
The decrease in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to higher interest expense driven by deposit rate repricing partially offset by higher interest income on net loans and loans held for sale driven by rising market interest rates. The interest rate spread for the second quarter of 2023 decreased 24 basis points from the first quarter of 2023 to 2.69% due to a 47 basis point increase in the average cost of funds partially offset by a 23 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets. The yield on average interest-bearing deposits increased 54 basis points to 2.37% from the first quarter of 2023. The yield on average net loans and loans held for sale increased 23 basis points to 5.78% from the first quarter of 2023. The net interest margin of 3.51% for the second quarter of 2023 was a decrease of 12 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.63% for the first quarter of 2023.
The provision for credit losses was $11.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to $6.9
million for the first quarter of 2023. The provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by an increase in the allowance for loan & lease losses mainly due to a change in qualitative factors and the impact of reasonable and supportable forecasts of future macroeconomic conditions.
Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 increased $2.4 million, or 7%, from the first quarter of 2023. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to increases in mortgage loan servicing income of $7.6 million mainly driven by the gain on sale of MSRs and income from mortgage banking activities of $1.5 million driven by higher mortgage loan origination and sale volume and a higher margin on loans sold. These increases in noninterest income were partially offset by higher net losses on investment securities of $6.9 million mainly driven by the loss on sale of AFS investment securities.
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 decreased $2.1 million, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in noninterest expense was primarily driven by a decrease in the expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments of $4.6 million partially offset by an increase in employee compensation of $3.1 million. The decrease in the expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments was driven by a decrease in the outstanding balance of loan commitments at quarter end. The increase in employee compensation was primarily driven by higher employee incentives as well as higher employee commissions related to mortgage banking production.
For the second quarter of 2023, income tax expense was $23.5 million as compared to $24.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease of $996 thousand was due to lower earnings partially offset by a higher effective tax rate. United’s effective tax rate was 20.2% and 19.9% for the second quarter of 2023 and first quarter of 2023, respectively.
Earnings for the second quarter of 2023 were $92.5 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $95.6 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 increased $12.6 million, or 6%, from the second quarter of 2022.
Tax-equivalent net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 also increased $12.6 million, or 6%, from the second quarter of 2022.
The increase in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to the impact of rising market interest rates on earning assets, organic loan growth and a change in the asset mix to higher earning assets. These increases were partially offset by higher interest expense primarily driven by deposit rate repricing, higher average balances and cost of long-term borrowings, lower income from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan fees and lower acquired loan accretion. The yield on average earning assets increased 175 basis points from the second quarter of 2022 to 5.33%.
Average earning assets for the second quarter of 2023 increased $494.6 million, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2022 due to a $1.7 billion increase in average net loans and loans held for sale partially offset by a $743.1 million decrease in average short-term investments and a $423.1 million decrease in average investment securities.
The average cost of funds increased 233 basis points from the second quarter of 2022 to 2.64% primarily due to increases in the yield on average interest-bearing deposits of 212 basis points and in the yield on average long-term borrowings of 300 basis points.
Average long-term borrowings increased $1.5 billion from the second quarter of 2022. Net PPP loan fee income decreased $3.5 million from the second quarter of 2022. Acquired loan accretion income was $3.1 million and $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively, a decrease of $2.3 million. The net interest margin of 3.51% for the second quarter of 2023 was an increase of 13 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.38% for the second quarter of 2022.
The provision for credit losses was $11.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to a net
benefit of $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by an increase in the allowance for loan & lease losses mainly due to a change in qualitative factors and the impact of reasonable and supportable forecasts of future macroeconomic conditions.
Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $35.2 million, which was a decrease of $8.4
million, or 19%, from the second quarter of 2022. Net losses on investment securities were $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to net gains on investment securities of $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 mainly driven by the loss on sale of AFS investment securities in the second quarter of 2023. Additionally, income from mortgage banking activities decreased $4.5 million mainly due to lower origination and sale volume and income from bank owned life insurance ("BOLI”) decreased $2.1 million primarily due to higher amounts of death benefits recognized in the second quarter of 2022. This decrease in noninterest income was partially offset by an increase in mortgage loan servicing income of $7.5 million mainly driven by the gain on sale of MSRs.
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $135.3 million, a decrease of $5.9 million, or 4%, from the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to decreases of $7.9 million in the expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments and $4.1 million in employee compensation partially offset by increases of $3.2 million in other noninterest expense and $1.6 million in FDIC insurance expense. The decrease in employee compensation was primarily due to lower employee commissions related to mortgage banking production as well as lower employee incentives. The increase in other noninterest expense was primarily driven by higher amounts of certain general operating expenses. The increase in FDIC insurance expense was primarily due to a higher
assessment rate. Income tax expense of $23.5 million for the second quarter of 2023 was flat from the second quarter of 2022, decreasing $79 thousand, or less than 1%. The decrease was driven by lower earnings partially offset by a higher effective tax rate. United’s effective tax rate was 20.2% for the second quarter of 2023 and 19.8% for the second quarter of 2022.
Earnings for the first six months of 2023 were $190.8 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $177.3 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2022.
Net interest income for the first six months of 2023 increased $55.4 million, or 14%, from the first six
months of 2022. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure which adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments, for the first six months of 2023 also increased $55.4 million, or 14%, from the first six months of 2022. The increase in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to the impact of rising market interest rates on earning assets, organic loan growth and a change in the asset mix to higher earning assets. These increases were partially offset by higher interest expense primarily driven by deposit rate repricing and higher average balances and cost of long-term borrowings as well as lower income from PPP loan fees and acquired loan accretion. The yield on average earning assets increased 184 basis points from the first six months of 2022 to 5.21%. Average earning assets for the first six months of 2023 increased $311.0 million, or 1%, from the first six months of 2022 due to a $1.9 billion increase in average net loans and loans held for sale partially offset by a $1.4 billion decrease in average short-term investments and a $171.4 million decrease in average investment securities. The average cost of funds increased 212 basis points from the first six months of 2022 to 2.41% primarily due to increases in the yield on average interest-bearing deposits of 187 basis points and in the yield on average long-term borrowings of 298 basis points. Average longterm borrowings increased $1.5 billion from the first six months of 2022. Net PPP loan fee income decreased $7.3
million from the first six months of 2022. Acquired loan accretion income was $6.2 million and $9.5 million for the first six months of 2023 and 2022, respectively, a decrease of $3.3 million. The net interest margin of 3.57% for the first six months of 2023 was an increase of 39 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.18% for the first six months of 2022.
The provision for credit losses was $18.3 million for the first six months 2023 as compared to a net benefit of $5.2 million for the first six months of 2022.
Noninterest income for the first six months of 2023 was $67.9 million, which was a decrease of $21.7
million, or 24%, from the first six months of 2022. Income from mortgage banking activities decreased $17.4 million from the first six months of 2022 mainly due to lower mortgage loan origination and sale volume driven by the rising rate environment and a lower margin on loans sold.
Additionally, net losses on investment securities were $7.7 million for the first six months of 2023 as compared to net gains on investment securities of $931 thousand for the first six months of 2022 mainly driven by the loss on sale of AFS investment securities in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in noninterest income was partially offset by a $7.4 million increase in mortgage loans servicing income mainly driven by the gain on sale of MSRs in the second quarter of 2023.
Noninterest expense for the first six months of 2023 was $272.7 million, a decrease of $7.6 million, or 3%, from the first six months of 2022 driven by decreases in employee compensation of $11.3 million and the expense for reserve for unfunded loan commitments of $10.6 million partially offset by increases in other noninterest expense of $7.8 million and FDIC insurance expense of $3.5 million. The decrease in employee compensation was primarily due to lower employee commissions and incentives related to mortgage banking production. The increase in other noninterest expense was primarily driven by higher amounts of certain general operating expenses. The increase in FDIC insurance expense was primarily due to a higher assessment rate.
For the first six months of 2023, income tax expense was $47.9 million as compared to $43.6 million for the first six months of 2022 primarily due to higher earnings and a higher effective tax rate. United’s effective tax rate was 20.1% for the first six months of 2023 and 19.8% for the first six months of 2022.
United’s asset quality continues to be sound. At June 30, 2023, non-performing loans were $41.6 million, or 0.20% of loans & leases, net of unearned income. Total non-performing assets were $45.3 million, including other real estate owned (“OREO”) of $3.8 million, or 0.15% of total assets at June 30, 2023. At December 31, 2022, non-performing loans were $58.6 million, or 0.29% of loans & leases, net of unearned income. Total nonperforming assets were $60.7 million, including OREO of $2.1 million, or 0.21% of total assets at December 31, 2022.
On January 1, 2023, United adopted ASU 2022-02, “Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage
Disclosures” which eliminated the accounting guidance on troubled debt restructurings and enhanced creditors’ disclosure requirements related to loan refinancings and restructurings for borrowers experiencing financial difficulty. After the adoption of ASU 2022-02, United no longer considers accruing restructured loans that are fewer than 90 days past due as non-performing loans or non-performing assets. December 31, 2022 nonperforming loans and non-performing assets noted above included $9.1 million of troubled debt restructurings that were on accruing status and fewer than 90 days past due but classified as non-performing loans and nonperforming
assets. Restructured loans that are on non-accrual or 90-day past due are included in the respective
non-performing loan and non-performing asset categories for periods subsequent to adoption.
As of June 30, 2023, the allowance for loan & lease losses was $250.7 million, or 1.21% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, as compared to $234.7 million, or 1.14% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs were $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to net recoveries of $941 thousand for the second quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs were $2.4 million for the first half of 2023 compared to net recoveries of $2.9 million for the first half of 2022. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income were 0.02% and (0.02)% for the second quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income were 0.02% and (0.03)% for the first half of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Net chargeoffs
were $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2023.
United continues to be well-capitalized based upon regulatory guidelines. United’s estimated risk-based capital ratio is 15.1% at June 30, 2023, while estimated Common Equity Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 capital and leverage ratios are 12.8%, 12.8% and 11.0%, respectively. The June 30, 2023 ratios reflect United’s election of a five-year transition provision, allowed by the Federal Reserve Board and other federal banking agencies in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized financial institution are a risk-based capital ratio of 10.0%, a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 6.5%, a Tier 1 capital ratio of 8.0% and a leverage ratio of 5.0%.
During the second quarter of 2022, United repurchased, under a previously announced stock repurchase plan, approximately 1.5 million shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $34.47. During the first half of 2022, United repurchased approximately 2.3 million shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $34.69. United did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during the first half of 2023.
