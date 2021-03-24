Gov. Jim Justice is bringing his “let’s all get behind MY plan to eliminate the state’s personal income tax” road show to Tamarack today, pitching the sales event as a conversation with residents of Beckley and Southern West Virginia.
Well, perhaps a one-sided conversation. We’re placing bets that the governor will do most of the talking. That’s just how he rolls.
Anyway, if you want to try to get a word in edgewise, the event is scheduled for 4 p.m. and is open to the public. Attendance will be limited to accommodate socially distancing protocols. Attendees will be required to wear a mask at all times. So, no, those Republican legislators who wear those goofy looking mesh masks will not be welcome – not here in respectful society where rules are designed and intended to keep one another safe.
Justice, as you may have read, is proposing to eliminate the state’s personal income tax over the course of three years. In the first year, the governor’s plan would take a 60 percent cut of income tax revenue resulting in an estimated $1.036 billion budget shortfall. That is the very definition of a gaping hole.
He is also proposing a relatively miniscule $52 million in rebates for lower income residents. Or otherwise known as crumbs for the poor.
So, here is the math – and it does not add up. The state’s personal income tax generates about $2.1 billion a year which helps build a $4.5 billion state budget. Once all of that income tax revenue is gone, and it is a considerable sum of money that pays for services and education and the like, the governor is not planning on trimming programs or services – not that he has said just yet, anyway – but he is proposing additional taxes elsewhere that would raise $903 million.
According to our calculator, he’s still a couple hundred million dollars short – just for starters. No telling where the governor will find the dough to fill the budget bucket as it exists in year one – to say nothing of the other $1 billion in years two and three. Well, the governor is eyeing those federal relief funds headed towards the state courtesy of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion in pandemic aid ($1.25 billion coming directly to the state). Those dollars certainly were not meant to help the governor complete a political end run. A clause in the American Rescue Plan, in fact, does not allow the relief funding to offset losses from tax cuts.
Those dollars are meant for pandemic-related costs, offsetting lost revenues to provide essential government services, for water, sewer and broadband infrastructure projects.
Not tax cuts, Big Jim, so put your fork down. People want stuff fixed.
Anyway, we do know that Justice, in order to replace those revenues, is planning a regressive tax scheme that will hit middle and lower income residents by raising taxes on soft drinks, tobacco, beer and wine – and creating a first-time tax on some professional services and a luxury tax on items costing more than $5,000.
Justice, a coal baron, proposes a sliding scale for severance taxes for coal, oil and natural gas, paying more when markets are better, if and when that ever comes to pass in the age of coal industry decline.
The governor’s plan has been met with some pretty stiff headwinds.
Both the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the West Virginia Business and Industry Council have sent separate letters to members of the West Virginia Legislature announcing their opposition to the plan. Those were especially hard rebukes for both groups have been cheerleaders for the governor’s policies and have stood on his side of the campaign field. Annually, the chamber holds a summit at Big Jim’s Greenbrier Resort.
Likewise, the West Virginia Farm Bureau, representing 17,000 farming families, raised questions as to whether its members could support the plan.
The West Virginia Beverage Association, looking at a significant beer barrel tax hike and a tax increase on soda syrup, said no thanks.
Even the Republican controlled House of Delegates is moving forward with its own tax plan.
Nonetheless, the governor will command the stage today, once again trying to make a sale.
My advice: Don’t accept any wooden nickels.