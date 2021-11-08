WASHINGTON, Nov. 8 — Paul Johansen, chief of the wildlife resources section at the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, South Charleston, has issued a public comment on the Fish and Wildlife Service proposed rule entitled "Incidental Take: Eagle Permits". The comment was written on Oct. 25, 2021, and posted on Nov. 1, 2021:
* * *
Please find below comments prepared by staff of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR), Wildlife Resources Section in response to the Advanced Notice of Public Rulemaking (ANPR) request for comments regarding "potential approaches for further expediting and simplifying the permit process authorizing incidental take of eagles."
Background
West Virginia currently has nearly 400 operational turbines across six facilities, with multiple additional facilities either planned or under construction. Most of these facilities, existing or planned, are situated on ridgetops in the Eastern Panhandle counties of Grant, Hardy, and Mineral, with concentration on a geological feature known as the Allegheny Front, a high elevation ridge and plateau that trends northeastward and extends into Maryland and Pennsylvania.
Bald eagles in West Virginia, while not nearly as abundant as in areas such as the Chesapeake Bay, nonetheless have experienced remarkable population growth. Since 1981, 117 nests have been documented statewide, with highest concentrations in the Eastern Panhandle. Similarly, the Eastern Panhandle hosts relatively high concentrations of wintering and migrating bald eagles. Finally, West Virginia and the central Appalachian Mountains region host the highest concentrations of wintering golden eagles in the Eastern U.S., with birds migrating along ridgetops, including the Allegheny Front, particularly in fall (Katmer et al. 2012); eastern populations are thought to be stable-to-declining (USFWS 2016). In sum, there is a very high degree of overlap between wind energy development and eagle occurrence in West Virginia.
No wind facility in West Virginia has received an incidental take permit, although Service guidance regarding voluntary pre- and post-construction surveys and monitoring has generally been followed. As of 2021, three wind-related bald eagle fatalities have been documented, ranking West Virginia second behind New York in the Atlantic Flyway Eagle Management Unit; no wind-related golden eagle mortality has been documented in West Virginia. These mortalities prompted WVDNR, in coordination with the Service, to develop an Important Use Area (IUA) map for bald eagles that compiles nesting and roosting data in addition to general areas of documented high concentrations. The intended purpose of the IUA map is to provide information to wind developers regarding risk of eagle conflict to aid in decision-making pertaining to applications for incidental take permits. The agency is currently developing a similar IUA map for golden eagle.
Comments regarding certain questions in the ANPR
1. Are there specific protocols, processes, requirements, or other aspects of the current permitting process for incidental take of eagles that hinder permit application, processing, or implementation?
As stated above, no incidental take permits have been issued to a wind facility in West Virginia. We support any actions that will increase participation in the permitting process, so long as they maintain standards that reduce risk of bias or abuse. While we can't comment specifically on costs incurred by companies in implementing third-party monitoring, we have strong concerns regarding bias where companies are allowed to conduct monitoring in-house rather than through an ostensibly objective third party.
2. What additional guidance, protocols, analyses, tools, or other efficiencies could the Service develop that would reduce the time and/or cost associated with applying for, implementing, and conducting monitoring associated with long-term permits for incidental take of eagles under existing regulations?
Additional standards for offsetting mitigation
The Service has approved standards for power-pole retrofits as offsetting mitigation and supported the creation of accompanying mitigation banks. The Service has also acknowledged that additional mitigation options are needed. Therefore, we recommend the Service direct or facilitate further research and development leading to formal approval of additional mitigation measures, particularly for lead in collaboration with state fish and wildlife agencies and industry. Recent papers have proposed modeling frameworks and options for lead mitigation (Cochrane et al. 2015; Allison 2017) and acknowledge the dearth of research quantifying the effects of various mitigation practices. We believe that the approach outlined in Cochran et al. 2015 has merit and could be adapted so that it could be applied consistently throughout the U.S. Through additional approved offsetting standards, the Service could provide more clarity for permit applicants and state agencies and could reduce the time it takes to develop mitigation plans.
"Pooled" post-construction monitoring of a selected subset of permitted projects
We are not conceptually opposed to systematic/stratified pooling of post-construction monitoring across a subset of projects, but strongly recommend that great care be taken in developing methodologies that account for local circumstances that may result in higher risk of take. This may be particularly challenging in West Virginia, where the effects of the complex topography of the Allegheny Front and adjacent ridges to the east on the movements of resident bald eagles requires more study. Two of the three documented bald eagle fatalities occurred at a single facility. Were stratified pooling of monitoring activities to be enacted, close consultation with state wildlife agencies and Service offices would be important to identify areas of potential concern.
Revision of 2012 Land-based Wind Energy Guidelines and 2013 Eagle Conservation Plan Guidance: Module 1 v.2 to reflect 2016 Eagle Rule revision
We recommend that the Service review and revise as needed its Land-based Wind Energy Guidelines (2012) and Eagle Plan Conservation Guidance, Module 1 (2013) to conform to the regulatory changes regarding eagle permits effective on January 17, 2017. An example of an inconsistency is the removal of "Advanced Conservation Practices" from the regulations. Consistency across guidance documents would reduce confusion and risk of misinterpretation and increase efficiency.
3. Are there potential new regulatory approaches to authorizing incidental take under the Eagle Act, particularly for projects that can be shown in advance to have minimal impacts on eagles, that would reduce the time and/or cost associated with applying for and operating under long-term permits for incidental take of eagles?
Given the current lack of industry participation in the permitting process in West Virginia, we are doubtful that a separate regulatory process for facilities sited in low-risk areas would foster significantly greater participation by wind facilities. It may be more likely that the Service's designation of a region or area as "low-risk" will be interpreted by potential applicants as good reason to reduce or eliminate efforts to acquire a voluntary permit.
In principle, we have no objection to the concept of a tiered permitting approach for authorizing incidental take of eagles using a low-risk/high-risk model. We agree, however, that adopting the USACE model (i.e., for wetlands) as is for issuing "general permits" in areas with low eagle abundance would be unnecessarily burdensome. Furthermore, it is reasonable to adjust post-construction monitoring requirements based on risk, with facilities in low-risk areas conducting limited monitoring. After a trial period in low-risk areas where systematic/stratified monitoring across sites yields estimates of actual take, the Service could evaluate the effectiveness of this strategy and determine whether to continue it as is or modify it. We are opposed to a general permitting model that does not make exceptions for facilities whose operation might result in the take of golden eagles. As expressed by the Service in the ANPR, likelihood of unanticipated take of golden eagles is a significant concern, particularly regarding the eastern golden eagle population.
We have evaluated bald eagle relative abundance maps developed by the Service via eBird and survey data (Ruiz-Gutierrez et al. 2021), as well as maps depicting risk exposure, and agree that they could serve as an effective platform for delineating low- and high-risk areas, which could then serve as a basis for tiered permitting. We note that the 50th abundance quantile overlaps very well with both wind development and eagle abundance in West Virginia. If included in formal Service guidance, these maps would supplement IUA maps already developed in considering risk in the state.
Finally, we are opposed to an approach that eliminates systematic monitoring altogether. Relying on self-reporting eagle fatalities invites bias, and the uncertainties are simply too great, as mentioned in the ANPR.
Summary
1. West Virginia has substantial overlap between wind development and areas of high eagle concentration.
2. We are opposed to "in-house" post-construction monitoring.
3. We would like to see the service research, develop, and approve additional offsetting options, notably regarding lead abatement, in collaboration with state fish and wildlife agencies and industry.
4. Our preference is that unless pooled monitoring takes into account relative difference in risk among facilities, post-construction monitoring recommendations should continue per current guidelines at all wind facilities in areas deemed high-risk. If a stratified monitoring model were adopted, it would necessarily require close coordination with state wildlife agencies and Service offices.
5. The Service should update guidance documents released before the 2016 Eagle Rule to bring them into comport with the 2016 Rule.
6. We do not object to the concept of a low-risk/high-risk permit model; monitoring requirements could differ between the two. In low- risk areas, monitoring obligations could be further relaxed pending an analysis of the results from a trial assessment period.
7. We support the use of relative abundance maps for eagles, as well as derived risk maps, in determining areas of low- or high-risk.
8. We are opposed to a general permitting model that does not make exceptions for facilities whose operation might result in the take of golden eagles.
9. We are opposed to any approach that eliminates systematic monitoring altogether.
Wind facilities are increasingly impacting and fragmenting ridgetop habitat in the central Appalachian region. As these effects increase over time, the industry's lack of participation in the Service's voluntary permitting process is likely to have unforeseen consequences, and we generally support efforts by the Service to increase participation while continuing to promote conservation of eagles.
* * *
Citations
* * *
The proposed rule can be viewed at: https://www.regulations.gov/document/FWS-HQ-MB-2020-0023-0003