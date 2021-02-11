Senate bills to be introduced Thursday, February 11:
· SB 126: Department of Administration rule relating to purchasing (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 127: State Board of Risk and Insurance Management rule relating to mine subsidence insurance (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 128: State Board of Risk and Insurance Management rule relating to public entities insurance program (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 129: State Board of Risk and Insurance Management rule relating to procedures for providing written notification of claims of potential liability to state or its employees (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 130: DEP rule relating to ambient air quality standards (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 131: DEP rule relating to standards of performance for new stationary sources (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 132: DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from combustion of solid waste (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 133: DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from municipal solid waste landfills (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 134: DEP rule relating to acid rain provisions and permits (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 135: DEP rule relating to emission standards for hazardous air pollutants (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 136: DEP rule relating to control of greenhouse gas emissions from existing coal-fired electric utility generating units (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 137: DEP rule relating to requirements governing water quality standards (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 138: DEP rule relating to hazardous waste management system (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 139: DEP rule relating to voluntary remediation and redevelopment rule (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 140: Division of Rehabilitation Services rule relating to Ron Yost Personal Assistance Services Act Board (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 141: DHHR rule relating to behavioral health centers licensure (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 142: DHHR rule relating to hospital licensure (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 143: DHHR rule relating to nursing home licensure (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 144: DHHR rule relating to lead abatement licensing (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 145: DHHR rule relating to emergency medical services (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 146: DHHR rule relating to client rights at state-operated mental health facilities (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 147: DHHR rule relating to delegation of medication administration and health maintenance tasks to approved medication assistive personnel (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 148: DHHR rule relating to public health standards for businesses remaining open during COVID-19 outbreak (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 149: DHHR rule relating to diabetes self-management education (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 150: DHHR rule relating to WV clearance for access, registry, and employment screening (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 151: DHHR rule relating to recovery residence certification and accreditation program (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 152: DHHR rule relating to child placing agencies licensure (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 153: DHHR rule relating to minimum licensing requirements for residential child care and treatment facilities for children and transitioning adults and vulnerable and transitioning youth group homes and programs in WV (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 154: DHHR rule relating to procedure to contest substantiation of child abuse or neglect (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 155: Health Care Authority rule relating to exemption from certificate of need (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 156: Fire Commission rule relating to standards for certification and continuing education of municipal, county, and other public sector building code officials, building code inspectors, and plans examiners (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 157: Fire Marshal rule relating to standards for certification and continuing education municipal, county, and other public sector building code officials, building code inspectors, and plans examiners (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 158: State Emergency Response Commission rule relating to emergency planning and community right to know (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 159: State Emergency Response Commission rule relating to emergency planning grant program (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 160: Alcohol Beverage Control Commission rule relating to private club licensing (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 161: Alcohol Beverage Control Commission rule relating to distilleries, mini-distilleries, and micro-distilleries (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 162: Division of Financial Institutions rule relating to Fintech Regulatory Sandbox Program (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 163: Insurance Commissioner rule relating to fingerprinting requirements for applicants for insurance producer and insurance adjuster license (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 164: Insurance Commissioner rule relating to insurance adjusters (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 165: Insurance Commissioner rule relating to credit for reinsurance (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 166: Insurance Commissioner rule relating to continuing education for individual insurance producers and individual insurance adjusters (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 167: Insurance Commissioner rule relating to mental health parity (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 168: Insurance Commissioner rule relating to health benefit plan network access and adequacy (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 169: Municipal Pensions Oversight Board rule relating to exempt purchasing (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 170: Racing Commission rule relating to thoroughbred racing (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 171: Racing Commission rule relating to greyhound racing (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 172: Racing Commission rule relating to advance deposit account wagering (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 173: Lottery Commission rule relating to WV lottery interactive wagering rule (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 174: State Tax Department rule relating to tax credit for providing vehicles to low-income workers (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 175: State Tax Department rule relating to downstream natural gas manufacturing investment tax credit (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 176: State Tax Department rule relating to high-wage growth business tax credit (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 177: DOH rule relating to traffic and safety rules (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 178: DMV rule relating to examination and issuance of driver's license (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 179: DMV rule relating to denial, suspension, revocation, disqualification, restriction, non-renewal, cancellation, administrative appeals, and reinstatement of driving privileges (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 180: DMV rule relating to compulsory motor vehicle liability insurance (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 181: DMV rule relating to special purpose vehicles (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 182: Commissioner of Agriculture rule relating to animal disease control (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 183: Commissioner of Agriculture rule relating to WV Seed Law (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 184: Commissioner of Agriculture rule relating to inspection of meat and poultry (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 185: Commissioner of Agriculture rule relating to poultry litter and manure movement into primary poultry breeder rearing areas (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 186: Commissioner of Agriculture rule relating to seed certification program (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 187: Commissioner of Agriculture rule relating to WV exempted dairy farms and milk and milk products processing rules (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 188: Auditor rule relating to standards for requisitions for payment issued by State Officers on Auditor (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 189: Board of Funeral Service Examiners rule relating to funeral director, embalmer, apprentice, courtesy card holders, and funeral establishment requirements (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 190: Board of Funeral Service Examiners rule relating to crematory requirements (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 191: Board of Funeral Service Examiners rule relating to fee schedule (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 192: Board of Hearing Aid Dealers rule relating to rule governing the West Virginia Board of Hearing Aid Dealers (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 193: Board of Landscape Architects rule relating to registration of landscape architects (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 194: Board of Landscape Architects rule relating to application for waiver of initial licensing fees for certain individuals (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 195: Livestock Care Standards Board rule relating to livestock care standards (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 196: Board of Medicine rule relating to registration to practice during declared state of emergency (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 197: Board of Occupational Therapy rule relating to telehealth practice; requirements, definitions (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 198: Board of Osteopathic Medicine rule relating to licensing procedures for osteopathic physicians (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 199: Board of Osteopathic Medicine rule relating to emergency temporary permits to practice during states of emergency or states of preparedness (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 200: Board of Pharmacy rule relating to licensure and practice of pharmacy (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 201: Board of Pharmacy rule relating to Uniform Controlled Substances Act (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 202: Board of Pharmacy rule relating to Board of Pharmacy rules for continuing education for licensure of pharmacists (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 203: Board of Pharmacy rule relating to licensure of wholesale drug distributors, third-party logistics providers, and manufacturers (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 204: Board of Pharmacy rule relating to controlled substances monitoring program (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 205: Board of Pharmacy rule relating to board of pharmacy rules for immunizations administered by pharmacists and pharmacy interns (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 206: Board of Physical Therapy rule relating to general provisions for physical therapist and physical therapist assistants (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 207: Board of Physical Therapy rule relating to fees for physical therapist and physical therapist assistants (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 208: Board of Physical Therapy rule relating to general provisions for athletic trainers (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 209: Board of Physical Therapy rule relating to fees for athletic trainers (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 210: Board of Professional Surveyors rule relating to examination and licensing of professional surveyors in WV (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 211: Real Estate Commission rule relating to licensing real estate brokers, associate brokers, and salespersons and conduct of brokerage business (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 212: Board of Respiratory Care rule relating to criteria for licensure (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 213: Secretary of State rule relating to loan and grant programs under the Help America Vote Act for purchase of voting equipment, election systems, software, services, and upgrades (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 214: Secretary of State rule relating to guidelines and standards for electronic notarization (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 215: Bureau of Senior Services rule relating to shared table initiative for senior citizens (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 216: Department of Commerce rule relating to tourism development districts (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 217: Division of Labor rule relating to high pressure steam boiler and forced flow steam generator requirements (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 218: Office of Miners' Health, Safety, and Training rule relating to rule governing submission and approval of comprehensive mine safety program for coal mining operations in WV (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 219: Division of Natural Resources rule relating to Cabwaylingo State Forest trail system two-year pilot program permitting ATVs and ORVs (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 220: DNR rule relating to defining terms used in all hunting and trapping (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 221: DNR rule relating to deer hunting rule (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 222: DNR rule relating to special migratory game bird hunting (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 223: DNR rule relating to special waterfowl hunting (Sypolt; Judiciary)
· SB 224: Creating Emergency Medical Services Personnel Loan Forgiveness Program (FN) (Baldwin, Beach, Caputo, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Plymale, Romano, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Education then Finance)
· SB 225: Creating tax credit for persons who successfully complete firearms safety course (FN) (Baldwin; Finance)
· SB 226: Authorizing transfer of accrued personal leave of former county board of education employee when subsequently employed by state agency (FN) (Baldwin; Government Organization then Finance)
· SB 227: Creating position of homeless education coordinator in certain counties (Baldwin, Beach, Caputo, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Plymale, Romano, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Education then Finance)
· SB 228: Supplemental appropriation from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to Department of Veterans' Assistance, Veterans' Home Fund (Baldwin; Finance)
· SB 229: Implementing system for ranked choice voting for election of justices to WV Supreme Court of Appeals (Baldwin; Judiciary)
· SB 230: Prohibiting civil rights violations (Baldwin, Beach, Caputo, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Plymale, Romano, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Judiciary)
· SB 231: Relating generally to medical cannabis (Takubo; Judiciary)
· SB 232: Establishing Stay in State tax credit (FN) (Baldwin, Beach, Caputo, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Plymale, Romano, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Finance)
· SB 233: Relating to insurance coverage for insulin (FN) (Baldwin, Beach, Caputo, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Plymale, Romano, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Banking and Insurance then Finance)
· SB 234: Ensuring coverage for residents with preexisting conditions (Baldwin, Beach, Caputo, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Plymale, Romano, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Banking and Insurance then Judiciary)
· SB 235: Middle School Technical Education Program Act (FN) (Baldwin, Beach, Caputo, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Plymale, Romano, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Education then Finance)
· SB 236: Adding certain cancers as rebuttable presumption for injuries, diseases for professional firefighters (FN) (Baldwin, Beach, Caputo, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Plymale, Romano, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Banking and Insurance then Finance)
· SB 237: Implementing trauma-informed practices in schools (Baldwin, Beach, Caputo, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Plymale, Romano, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Education)
· SB 238: Expanding early childhood education programs to three-year-old children (FN) (Baldwin, Beach, Caputo, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Plymale, Romano, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Education then Finance)
· SB 239: Establishing vocational-technical programs in middle schools (Baldwin, Beach, Caputo, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Plymale, Romano, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Education then Finance)
· SB 240: Allowing workers’ compensation benefits for first responders diagnosed with PTSD (Baldwin, Beach, Caputo, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Plymale, Romano, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Banking and Insurance then Finance)
· SB 241: Providing tax credit to new graduates of in-state or out-of-state higher educational institution, community or technical college, or trade school (FN) (Baldwin, Beach, Caputo, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Plymale, Romano, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Education then Finance)
· SB 242: Establishing Promise for All Scholarship Program (FN) (Baldwin, Beach, Caputo, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Plymale, Romano, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Education then Finance)
· SB 243: Prohibiting charging fee for parking in accessible parking space bearing international symbol of access (FN) (Martin; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)
· SB 244: Making it unlawful for public utility to prohibit customers from hiring contractors to construct, install, or maintain connections to public utility (Martin; Transportation and Infrastructure)
* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note
* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill