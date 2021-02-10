SB 1: Providing for parity of payment for telehealth services between service in-person and service provided through telehealth platform (Takubo; Health and Human Resources)
SB 2: Relating generally to economic development loans and state-issued loan insurance (FN) (Tarr; Government Organization)
SB 3: Relating to COVID Liability (Trump; Judiciary)
SB 4: Creating Intermediate Court of Appeals (FN) (Trump; Judiciary then Finance)
SB 5: Relating to claims arising out of WV Consumer Credit and Protection Act (Rucker, Trump; Judiciary)
SB 6: Creating WV Employment Law Worker Classification Act (Trump; Judiciary)
SB 7: Limiting political activity by public employees (Trump; Judiciary)
SB 8: Relating to castle doctrine and self-defense standards (Rucker; Judiciary)
SB 9: Continuing Licensed Racetrack Modernization Fund (Tarr; Finance)
SB 10: Modifying racetrack licensing due date (Tarr; Finance)
SB 11: Declaring work stoppage or strike by public employees to be unlawful (Rucker; Education)
SB 12: Relating to local health department accountability (Maroney; Health and Human Resources)
SB 13: Protecting rights of conscience for child welfare services providers (Tarr; Health and Human Resources)
SB 14: Providing for additional options for alternative certification (Rucker; Education)
SB 15: Relating generally to in-field master’s degree (Rucker; Education then Finance)
SB 16: Providing continued eligibility for developmental disability services to dependents of military members (FN) (Romano; Military then Finance)
SB 17: Requiring certain disclosures of election expenditures (Romano; Judiciary)
SB 18: Allowing workers' compensation for first responders diagnosed with PTSD due to event during employment (Romano; Banking and Insurance then Finance)
SB 19: Designating DHHR social workers to promote school attendance and performance (Lindsay; Education then Finance)
SB 20: Creating litigation practice license for social workers (Lindsay; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)
SB 21: Relating generally to Consolidated Public Retirement Board (FN) (Lindsay; Pensions then Finance)
SB 22: Relating to surcharge on fire and casualty insurance policies for funding volunteer fire departments (Romano; Banking and Insurance then Finance)
SB 23: Requiring county boards of education establish program for random drug testing of student drivers and student athletes (Tarr; Education then Judiciary)
SB 24: Limiting liability of employers in cases where certain crime convictions are expunged (Tarr; Judiciary)
SB 25: Requiring minors in possession of marijuana and their parents to attend classes on danger of marijuana (Tarr; Judiciary)
SB 26: Limiting penalty for possession of marijuana to no more than $1,000 without confinement (Romano; Judiciary)
SB 27: Allowing voters who register in person with county clerk to vote during early in-person voting (Romano; Judiciary)
SB 28: Creating Tim Tebow Act (Trump, Rucker; Education)
SB 29: Authorizing fee payment and expense reimbursement for attorneys participating on court teams established by Supreme Court of Appeals (Trump; Judiciary then Finance)
SB 30: Permitting third-party ownership of renewable and alternative energy generating facilities (Trump; Economic Development then Government Organization)
SB 31: Relating to custodial allocation actions independent of divorce (Trump; Judiciary)
SB 32: Relating to valuation of natural resources land property (Tarr; Finance)
SB 33: Creating State Settlement and Recovered Funds Accountability Act (Tarr; Judiciary then Finance)
SB 34: Creating exemption to state sales and use tax for rental and leasing of equipment (Tarr; Finance)
SB 35: Requiring establishment of paternity before awarding DHHR benefits (Tarr; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)
SB 36: Relating to WV Secondary School Activities Commission audits (Tarr; Education)
SB 37: Prohibiting registered lobbyists from appointment to state legislative, executive, or judicial position for five years (Tarr; Government Organization then Judiciary)
SB 38: Creating WV Black Lung Program (Stollings; Banking and Insurance then Finance)
SB 39: Prohibiting insurance coverage from requiring prior authorization for tests to stage cancer (Stollings; Health and Human Resources then Finance)
SB 40: Ensuring insurance coverage for residents with preexisting conditions (Stollings; Banking and Insurance then Judiciary)
SB 41: Relating generally to occupational pneumoconiosis (Stollings; Banking and Insurance then Finance)
SB 42: Creating Zombie Property Remediation Act of 2020 (Woelfel; Economic Development)
SB 43: Relating to Pay Transparency Act of 2021 (Hamilton; Workforce then Judiciary)
SB 44: Creating WV Call Center Jobs Act of 2021 (Hamilton; Workforce then Judiciary)
SB 45: Relating to required equipment for State Police and Natural Resources police officers (Hamilton; Government Organization then Finance)
SB 46: Requiring one-year residency within district or county to fill vacancy in Legislature (Hamilton; Judiciary)
SB 47: Creating New Worker Relocation Incentive Program (FN) (Hamilton; Economic Development then Finance)
SB 48: Prohibiting employment of unauthorized employees in construction industry (Hamilton; Workforce then Judiciary)
SB 49: Requiring PACs disclose contributors' names and addresses to Secretary of State (Hamilton; Judiciary)
SB 50: Relating generally to adoption records (Hamilton; Health and Human Resources)
SB 51: Requiring dairy foods processed in state be added to list of items to be purchased by state-funded institutions (Sypolt; Government Organization)
SB 52: Relating to payment of attorney fees in subsidized adoptions or guardianships (Sypolt; Judiciary)
SB 53: Providing next of kin criminally responsible for relative's death may not be involved in burial arrangements (Sypolt; Judiciary)
SB 54: Permitting photo identification on voter registration cards (Sypolt; Judiciary then Finance)
SB 55: Allowing municipalities to contract projects up to $50,000 without bidding (Sypolt; Government Organization)
SB 56: Eliminating requirement that schools be closed on election days (Sypolt; Education then Judiciary)
SB 57: Staying civil actions resulting from domestic violence for 60 days from date of final order (Sypolt; Judiciary)
SB 58: Creating WV Farm Fresh Dairy Act (FN) (Sypolt; Agriculture and Rural Development then Health and Human Resources)
SB 59: Reporting motor vehicle crashes to owners (Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure then Judiciary)
SB 60: Increasing monthly retirement annuity for certain retirees (Sypolt; Pensions then Finance)
SB 61: Expanding Coyote Control Program through voluntary assessment on breeding cows (FN) (Sypolt; Agriculture and Rural Development then Finance)
SB 62: Changing low-income qualifier to 300 percent or less of federal poverty guideline for senior citizens' homestead tax credit (Sypolt; Finance)
SB 63: Creating Taxation with Representation Act (Sypolt; Finance)
SB 64: Allowing certain out-of-state residents ride motorcycle without helmet (Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure then Judiciary)
SB 65: Requiring licensed programs for domestic violence victims offer specific services (Sypolt; Judiciary)
SB 66: Creating Voluntary WVU Rifle Team Check-Off Program on hunting and fishing licenses (Sypolt; Natural Resources then Finance)
SB 67: Relating to authority of Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council (Sypolt; Health and Human Resources)
SB 68: Relating to excise tax on tobacco products (FN) (Takubo; Finance)
SB 69: Creating "Choose Life" special registration plate supporting adoption (Rucker; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)
SB 70: Relating to residency requirements for voter registration (Rucker; Judiciary)
SB 71: Adding grievance and appellate procedures for individuals participating in DMV safety and treatment program (Rucker; Judiciary then Finance)
SB 72: Requiring notice be sent to owners of record before real property can be sold due to nonpayment of taxes (Rucker; Government Organization)
SB 73: Prohibiting discrimination in access to organ transplants based on physical or mental disability (Rucker, Trump; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)
SB 74: Creating Human Life Non-Discrimination Act (FN) (Rucker; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)
SB 75: Prohibiting insurance companies from using credit ratings to establish home and auto premiums (Rucker; Banking and Insurance)
SB 76: Providing compensation to victims of abusive lawsuits (Rucker; Judiciary)
SB 77: Allowing certain motorcycle operators to ride without helmet (Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure)
SB 78: Relating to rehabilitative spousal support (Trump; Judiciary)
SB 79: Providing fair mechanism for adjudication of requests for relocation of parent with child (Trump; Judiciary)
SB 80: Allowing for administration of certain small estates by affidavit and without appointment of personal representative (Trump; Judiciary)
SB 81: Making technical corrections to WV Directed Trust Act (Trump; Judiciary)
SB 82: Exempting physicians from specified traffic laws when responding to emergencies (Takubo; Transportation and Infrastructure)
SB 83: Regulating pharmacy services administrative organizations (Takubo; Health and Human Resources)
SB 84: Relating to allocation of premiums for employers and employees in PEIA (FN) (Plymale; Banking and Insurance then Finance)
SB 85: Requiring Public Land Corporation and Real Estate Division review all vacated publicly owned property (FN) (Maynard; Government Organization then Finance)
SB 86: Creating Office of Outdoor Recreation (FN) (Maynard; Economic Development then Finance)
SB 87: Enacting WV Human Life Protection Act (Maynard; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)
SB 88: Exempting WV senior citizens 65 and older from personal income tax (FN) (Maynard; Finance)
SB 89: Exempting certain kindergarten and preschool programs offered by private schools from registration requirements (Roberts, Rucker; Education)
SB 90: Creating Education Savings Account Act (FN) (Rucker; Education then Finance)
SB 91: Requiring State Police to follow towing services policies of county of location (Lindsay; Transportation and Infrastructure)
SB 92: Establishing Summer Feeding for All Program (Romano; Education then Finance)
SB 93: Providing pay raises to teachers (Romano; Education then Finance)
SB 94: Repealing additional registration fees for alternative fuel vehicles (Romano; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)
SB 95: Creating Corporate Anti-Subsidy Act (Romano; Interstate Cooperation then Judiciary)
SB 96: Creating online voters' guide (Romano; Government Organization then Judiciary)
SB 97: Modifying procedure certain public agencies use to procure architectural and engineering services contracts (Romano; Government Organization)
SB 98: Providing $1,000 cost-of-living adjustment to certain PERS and State Teachers Retirement System retirees (Romano; Pensions then Finance)
SB 99: Creating surcharge on fire and casualty insurance policies to help municipalities and counties with certain fire-related cleanup and demolition (Romano; Banking and Insurance then Finance)
SB 100: Establishing tax credit for certain physicians who locate to practice in WV (FN) (Takubo; Health and Human Resources then Finance)
SB 101: Authorizing tax credit for business entities which invest in certain fresh food retailers (Stollings; Finance)
SB 102: Allowing disabled purple heart recipients park free at municipal metered parking spaces (Stollings; Military then Government Organization)
SB 103: Relating to employment of nurses in public schools (Stollings; Education then Finance)
SB 104: Creating Patient Safety and Transparency Act (Lindsay; Health and Human Resources)
SB 105: Relating to retirees employed as substitute bus drivers (Lindsay; Pensions then Finance)
SB 106: Creating personal income tax credit for volunteer firefighters (Lindsay; Finance)
SB 107: Including certain types of cancers for which rebuttable presumption of injury exists for firefighters (Weld; Banking and Insurance then Finance)
SB 108: Prohibiting racial discrimination based on certain hair textures and hairstyles (Baldwin; Workforce then Judiciary)
SB 109: Prohibiting civil rights violations (FN) (Baldwin; Judiciary)
SB 110: Adjusting distance from polling place certain election-related activity is prohibited (Baldwin; Judiciary)
SB 111: Exempting firearm safe storage products from consumers sales tax (FN) (Baldwin; Finance)
SB 112: Relating to mobility impairment identifying documents (Baldwin; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)
SB 113: Creating Wholesale Prescription Drug Importation Program (FN) (Baldwin; Health and Human Resources then Finance)
SB 114: Permitting certain veterans to hunt, trap, or fish in state without license (FN) (Baldwin; Natural Resources then Finance)
SB 115: Exempting emergency vehicles and private ambulances from paying tolls or other charges (FN) (Baldwin; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)
SB 116: Drug testing of legislators (Baldwin; Judiciary)
SB 117: Creating Stay in State Tax Credit (FN) (Baldwin; Finance)
SB 118: Require parental notification of minors being prescribed contraceptives (FN) (Maynard; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)
SB 119: Prohibiting certain misleading pharmaceutical advertising practices (Baldwin; Judiciary)
SB 120: Requiring wholesale drug distributors to report certain information to WV Board of Pharmacy (Baldwin; Health and Human Resources then Government Organization)
SB 121: Exempting nonprofit corporations from property tax for certain agricultural and industrial fairs and expositions (FN) (Baldwin; Agriculture and Rural Development then Finance)
SB 122: Allowing counties to hold inmates under certain circumstances in county jail (FN) (Maynard; Judiciary then Finance)
SB 123: Changing determination of compensation paid to landowner when eminent domain used for pipeline (Baldwin; Energy, Industry, and Mining then Judiciary)
SB 124: Relating to insulin cost management (Baldwin, Beach, Caputo, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Plymale, Romano, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Banking and Insurance then Finance)
SJR 1: Protection of the Right to Bear Arms Amendment (Tarr; Judiciary then Finance)
SJR 2: Homestead Exemption Increase Amendment (Sypolt; Judiciary then Finance)
SJR 3: Protection of Electronic Communication and Data Amendment (Sypolt; Judiciary then Finance)
SJR 4: Incorporation of Churches or Religious Denominations Amendment (Trump; Judiciary then Finance)