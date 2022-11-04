Tell us a little about yourself.
I am a fourth-generation Fayette County resident. My family has deep roots in this county and my hometown of Oak Hill. I graduated from Oak Hill High School and immediately left for service in the U.S. Air Force. While active duty, I worked in the field of aircraft maintenance. I left the Air Force after attaining the rank of staff sergeant in 2014, honorably. I have a Bachelor’s degree in history and a Master’s degree in teaching as well as an FCC GROL certification. I continue to serve my community as an educator, teaching history at Fayetteville Middle School. I am a happily married father of three with another on the way.
How will you vote on Amendment 2 and why?
I will be voting “No” on Amendment 2 because it is simply a huge power grab, just like Amendment 4, by our state Legislature in order to expand the size and power of our state government at the expense of county governments. It is a partisan effort to create “Big Government.” I am against the total restructuring of how our county governments generate revenue.
How will you vote on Amendment 4 and why?
I will also be voting “No” on Amendment 4 for many of the same reasons as stated above. It is an attempt to create “Big Government” in Charleston. Our state school board knows best how to make decisions for our students and schools – not hyper partisan legislators in Charleston who are simply attempting to grab more power for themselves in order to increase the power and size of state government. I am voting no on Amendments 2 and 4. I am voting no to creating “Big Government” and I urge my fellow West Virginians to vote “No” as well.
What are two of the more important issues you plan to address legislatively if elected?
The two issues I feel are most pressing in my district are the drug epidemic and economic development. My district is in a prime position for excellent economic growth with the addition of the New River Gorge to the National Park register. Inflation is hurting families in my district; I feel the effects myself. I would support an income tax decrease for those in the lowest tax brackets in order to offset the rise of inflation. After all, according to our governor, we can afford that idea because we have such a large budget surplus. How about we give some of that money back to the average working people for a change?
We desperately need an in-patient rehab facility in Fayette County to treat drug dependency and addiction. I would work as hard as possible in an attempt to make that happen.
