My name is Vince Deeds, and I am honored to be the Republican candidate for 10th Senatorial District. I am a former WV State Police officer, serving for 25 years. I am currently the chief investigator for the Greenbrier County prosecuting attorney's office, as well as the director of safety for Greenbrier County schools.
Additionally, I am honored to be the pastor of Sinks Grove Baptist Church in Monroe County. I was raised in Summers County and have devoted my life to God, family and service.
I will be a staunch advocate for the unborn, gun owners, small business owners and YOU the taxpayer.
How will you vote on Amendment 2 and why?
What would you prefer in your own budget: three options or one option to manage money? Amendment 2 will provide the Legislature with authority to exempt personal property tax and the business and inventory tax. Right now West Virginians need legitimate tax relief, and I would prefer to have three options instead of only one. If passed, nothing changes until the House, Senate and governor sign legislation into law.
Conservative leadership from our governor, Senate and House has turned a $500 million debt in 2016 due to liberal policies into a $1.3 billion surplus in 2022 projected to be $1.7 billion by summer 2023. The minority has not provided one effective long-term solution to put taxpayer money back in your pocket.
Good government dictates West Virginia provide tax relief without any decrease in services. As your state senator, I will provide strong, effective leadership to put your money back in your pocket with effective social services.
How will you vote on Amendment 4 and why?
Amendment 4 is about education accountability. Who are the members on the state BOE, and are you in a position to easily contact them? I would be willing to bet that most citizens do not. Amendment 4 will make rules and policies of the State Board of Education subject to legislative review, approval, amendment or rejection. This brings state BOE in line with other departments.
Currently BOE is nine members appointed by the governor with consent of the Senate for overlapping terms of nine years. There can be no more than five members of the same political party, and the board selects the state superintendent. Overall, the state BOE is a bureaucracy with no accountability to the voters.
As we have seen even with our own Supreme Court in 2018, absolute power will absolutely corrupt. Legislative review will minimize abuse of bureaucratic power and maximize accountability to you the voter. When you have a voice, that is good government! I support the amendment.
What are two of the more important issues you plan to address legislatively if elected?
Protecting our kids in schools is TOP priority for our campaign. As director of safety and security for Greenbrier County schools, I have worked to ensure our local elementary schools will each have a police officer on duty this school year to help keep our kids safe and secure. Employment of off-duty police officers as school resource officers is a new safety strategy we have instituted for Greenbrier County schools, and I will work tirelessly as your state senator to see this implemented statewide.
Secondly, tax relief is a priority. West Virginians are struggling to afford the cost of living. We can’t rely on Band-Aid fixes such as a gas tax freeze. We need long-term solutions helping both businesses and individuals, and those are a focus of the Republican plan for West Virginia. I am a conservative that believes if the state collects too much, it belongs to you the taxpayer!
