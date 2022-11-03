Tell us a little about yourself.
I've served the citizens of Beckley for over 20 years as an accountant, small business owner and volunteer firefighter. My wife Jaymi and I have been married for 27 years, and we are blessed to have had the opportunity to raise our three children right here in the city I've called home my entire life. I live and breathe those true and faithful West Virginia values of hard work, caring for family and looking out for your neighbors. I've experienced the issues our residents face firsthand. I will work with residents and local leaders to strengthen our communities and create an environment that will attract jobs.
How will you vote on Amendment 2 and why?
I will vote no on Amendment 2. As an accountant and owner of TR Tax, understanding taxes is my job. Amendment 2 is not about eliminating the annual tax on your car as it has been marketed to us. In fact, it's nothing more than another massive tax cut for big business, with an offer of crumbs for the hard-working people of West Virginia. The fact is, there is no actual plan in place to eliminate the car tax.
Furthermore, there is no plan on how we will "backfill" the loss of tax revenue to county governments, schools, police, fire and first responders. The people of District 44 have told me they want to feel safe on their streets. They want more opportunities for our young people to learn, grow and be a part of our communities. Without a solid plan on how we will support and improve local communities, I strongly oppose Amendment 2.
How will you vote on Amendment 4 and why?
I will vote no on Amendment 4. Much like Amendment 2, I see Amendment 4 as nothing more than a government power grab by the state Legislature. I know some brilliant parents who learned they were nowhere near qualified to provide their children with a quality education during the Covid-19 shutdown. So I'm sure our part-time Legislature can't do any better.
I trust and stand with our educators. It's the Legislature's job to provide the resources necessary for our educators to ensure every child in West Virginia has access to a top-class education. My focus is on stopping the export of our talented teachers by showing our educators and all hard-working state employees that they are valued. I will work to get them a competitive wage. My goal is to prepare our children to enter the 21st century workforce right out of high school.
What are two of the more important issues you plan to address legislatively if elected?
Provide some immediate inflation relief to West Virginia families and seniors by putting some of their hard-earned money back in their pockets. I will fight to cut taxes on seniors and working families through an income tax plan that favors the working class over the wealthy and out-of-state corporations.
Strong communities and economically vibrant economies are often one and the same. I will prioritize investments in public transportation, affordable housing, broadband internet, youth programs and basic infrastructure improvements that will make a measurable difference in improving overall quality of life in our communities.
Finally, suppose we want to attract business and industry to this state that will pay a livable wage to our hardworking people. In that case, we as a state must show that our workers are valued. Therefore, I will work to get our educators and state employees a living wage comparable to their counterparts in the states surrounding us.
