Tell us a little about yourself.
I grew up on a West Virginia farm where I learned the faithfulness of God and the value of family and hard work. I graduated from Fairmont State College (now University) and then went on to law school. For the past 29 years, I have practiced law serving primarily the people of Fayette and surrounding counties.
I am happily married to Lisa, and we have a wonderful daughter and son-in-law. We’ve always been hard workers yet outside the office enjoy working our property, gardening, hunting, fishing and visiting with family and friends. We attend a God-centered church in Oak Hill.
How will you vote on Amendment 2 and why?
Amendment TWO would give the Legislature, whose members are answerable to the people through elections, the ability to eliminate annual property taxes carried solely by businesses on their machinery and inventory; and eliminate the annual property taxes on personal vehicles.
The Legislature knows that if this were to be implemented, these tax dollars, currently collected by counties, would have to be replaced. There are viable plans to do just that.
The goal of this amendment would be to attract businesses seeking a state in which to locate. Hence, there would be more companies and people paying the many other taxes including income taxes, sales taxes, and payroll taxes, thus growing our tax base.
West Virginia is one of only nine states which fully tax a business’ machinery/equipment and inventory. It is an obvious detraction for companies otherwise ready to build new facilities, companies that would provide jobs for West Virginians.
How will you vote on Amendment 4 and why?
All members of the State Board of Education are appointed, not elected, yet their rules governing elementary and secondary schools (which have the force and effect of law) are implemented with NO oversight of any elected official, thus not answerable to the people.
The State Board of Education is the only state agency whose rules are NOT subject to legislative review/approval. All other state agencies (such as DHHR, Division of Natural Resources, Department of Transportation, Department of Homeland Security, etc.) must have their proposed rules reviewed/approved by the elected Legislature before becoming law.
Amendment FOUR would require the rules of the State Board of Education to be approved by the elected legislature.
For a summary and full text of each proposed amendment, go to GoVoteWV.com and click on Constitutional Amendments.
I hope this helps. These are important Constitutional amendments. Please vote.
What are two of the more important issues you plan to address legislatively if elected?
First, we must address the issue of the nearly 7,000 children in foster care. We need to make better the adoption process. West Virginia, being a pro life state, needs to create solid partnerships with life-saving crisis pregnancy centers for these private centers to be able to assist struggling pregnant mothers and children after birth, and encourage safe and loving adoptions if the parents are not able to raise the child. This must also include making sure fathers are equally responsible for the children they helped create.
Second, with West Virginia running over a billion-dollar surplus this year, and being on very sound financial footing, we must help working families fight inflation by leaving more money in their wallets. Raising any taxes at this time should be out of the question. It is time to cut taxes for the working families and businesses of West Virginia.
