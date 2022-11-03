Tell us a little about yourself.
I’m a lifelong resident of Raleigh County, having lived and worked in Beckley for over a decade. I was raised by public school educators, Beverly and Stephen Kirby.
I’m the proud parent of two amazing kids and I have been married to my wife, Beth, who is also a public school teacher, for 11 years. As a local attorney, I primarily practice in cases involving abused or neglected children.
My family and I are members of Faith Community Church. My Christian faith has been instrumental in developing my worldview and guiding principles which have led me to want to serve.
How will you vote on Amendment 2?
There’s been a lot of attention on this amendment and there’s also been a lot of fear-mongering with respect to what will happen if this amendment goes into effect. Upon approval nothing will happen with personal property taxes or inventory taxes automatically. Instead, the Legislature will be granted the right to modify these taxes through the regular legislative process.
I can see why some may be skeptical of allowing the Legislature to have control to reduce or eliminate taxes that we rely on locally to fund our schools and other important programs. However, the current Legislature has faithfully funded local governments, and any revenue lost due to the reduction or elimination of personal property taxes can be replaced by other means, particularly by eliminating wasteful spending. Hundreds of millions of dollars which are currently being wasted within government should be redirected to ensure that local governments’ revenue remains intact.
How will you vote on Amendment 4?
Some say it’s dangerous to give the final say over educational matters to the Legislature because they are too political. The alternative is to continue what we’ve done for decades and allow unelected appointees to make all of the decisions that affect our children the most.
As it stands currently, if there are statewide policies handed down by the Department of Education that are unpopular or ineffective (hard to imagine right?), then the people have zero recourse. You cannot vote them out and as of right now the Legislature has very little oversight over their decisions. Amendment 4 does not strip away the power of local elected school boards or teachers in the classroom; instead, it is a check on unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats. If you want to have the ability to hold individuals accountable for decisions they make with respect to our education system, then vote for Amendment 4.
What are 2 of the most important issues you plan to address?
Every person reading this has a family member or friend who has been directly impacted by the opioid epidemic which has been ravaging our area for over 20 years. I’d love to say that things are getting better, but that is unfortunately not the case. Instead, each year we set new records for arrests, overdoses and children affected by this issue.
Coming from a family of teachers and knowing my children will be students in our public education system drives home the importance that education has in our communities. We cannot afford to ignore the problems facing our education system. From children suffering from neonatal absentee syndrome (NAS) to bureaucratic red tape holding our teachers back we must do better if we want to move our state forward.
If elected, I will insist that we address these issues with the energy and passion they deserve.
