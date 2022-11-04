Tell us a little about yourself.
I’m a graduate of Greenbrier East High School, honors graduate of Queens College, and honors graduate of Vanderbilt University Divinity School. I’ve served as pastor of Ronceverte Presbyterian Church for 15 years, where I do everything from preaching to signing paychecks to working on the boiler. I was elected to the Greenbrier Board of Education in 2012, elected to House of Delegates in 2016, appointed and then elected to Senate in 2017 and 2018. Currently, I serve as the Senate minority leader. Most importantly, I am husband to Kerry and father to Harrison. I’ve worked tirelessly and transparently to represent the people, brought home hundreds of millions of dollars for projects, and have the relationships to solve problems.
How will you vote on Amendment 2 and why?
I will vote no. It removes guaranteed county funding for schools, police and libraries on the hope that the Legislature will fund these things in the future. We have no idea what a Legislature will do 10 years from now. That’s why our founders made county funding guaranteed. We can rebate the car tax without this amendment, and that should have been done already. The Legislature has plenty of funding to do it right now if they so choose.
How will you vote on Amendment 4 and why?
I will vote no because I do not trust the Legislature to be in charge of education policy. We need less micromanagement of classrooms from Charleston, not more. If we want local control of classrooms, reject this power grab.
What are two of the more important issues you plan to address legislatively if elected?
Our two biggest problems are the loss of young people who leave the state and the substance use crisis. We need to give our kids a reason to stay by modernizing the economy and providing good jobs. This requires a modern infrastructure grid beginning with broadband in every hill and holler. We also need to normalize recovery from substance use disorder because it affects everyone equally. The crisis also costs our state billions each year. By investing in review recovery programs, we can positively impact everything else from foster care to workforce participation to life expectancy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.