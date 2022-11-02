Tell us a little about yourself.
I have pastored Victory Baptist Church and been administrator of Victory Baptist Academy (K-12) for 34 years in Beaver. Debbie and I have been married for 47 years and have three children and six grandchildren.
My motto is from Edward Hale: I am only one, but I am one. I cannot do everything, but I can do something. And what I can do, I ought to do. And what I ought to do, by the grace of God, I shall do.
I am seeking to serve a second term in the state senate and appreciate every vote.
How will you vote on Amendment 2 and why?
I will vote “YES” on Amendment 2. I was part of the two-thirds of votes required to place it on the ballot. I have campaigned on tax reform, and passing this amendment will allow the governor and both chambers of the Legislature to find wise solutions to reduce the tax burden on taxpayers.
There is much confusion over the outcome of passing the amendment. Republicans and Democrats alike have talked about eliminating certain bad taxes for many years. This is the window of time to adjust the revenue streams of those who benefit from the taxes such as counties, first responders, and schools.
The amendment is not a power grab by legislators or a way to hurt or control any of the recipients of the tax dollars. The scare tactics saying the Legislature wants to cut millions of dollars and benefits are inaccurate and misrepresent the truth.
How will you vote on Amendment 4 and why?
I will vote “YES” on Amendment 4. Democrat majorities tried to pass this necessary amendment in 1988, and now the Republicans see the need, too. Passing Amendment 4 will allow legislators who sit on the current Legislative Oversight Committee on Educational Accountability to review, amend, accept, or reject state rules assuring that they conform with laws. This amendment is needed to require more accountability from the state education system. Legislators have oversight of all other state agencies such as medical, tax, and economic rulemaking. Even though legislators are not experts in all of these areas, the oversight is beneficial to the process.
Amendment 4 is a small step in the right direction to improve our public school system. There will be no negative consequences with its passage regardless of what the teacher union/associations are saying. It’s absolutely appropriate to have oversight and require accountability of unelected bureaucrats.
What are two of the more important issues you plan to address legislatively if elected?
It is my desire to advance wise, innovative, and meaningful reforms in several areas that will improve the living conditions of especially southern West Virginia. The list is long, but I will name a few.
First, we desperately need to address the issue of how we have been and are handling the drug crisis. Failure cannot continue to be tolerated. From prevention to treatment, expectations and assessments of success are too low and infrequent. Secondly, bringing new businesses to southern West Virginia and developing a workforce of employees is crucial to our future. Thirdly, lowering taxes to help struggling West Virginians is overdue. I expect to be focused on preserving our heritage while embracing positive initiatives.
Since I currently chair, vice-chair and co-chair over 20 legislative committees, I will be in the leadership positions to represent our needs in Senate District 9 and the southern counties of WV.
