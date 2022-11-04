Tell us a little about yourself.
After Jan. 6, politics has the feel of a playground dominated by the school bully. Our women are degraded, the weak are intimidated and the ill-informed are led by lies.
After practicing law for 50 years, I know the people of this valley. I have been a small business man all of my life and I know what the government should and shouldn't be doing.
In my lifetime, I have not seen freedom more in danger from our domestic enemies. I am running because my country and state need me more than ever.
How will you vote on Amendment 2 and why?
I will vote NO on Amendment 2. American democracy is preserved by separation of power – checks and balances. The billionaire Koch brothers have a sinister national plan to concentrate power into state legislative bodies where big money can, quietly, protect the interests of the wealthy. Proposed Amendments 1, 2 and 4 are West Virginia's latest installment of this plan.
Amendment 1 gives the legislature exclusive power to remove any state officer for reasons only the Legislature can define. Amendment 2 removes from school boards, county and municipal governments much of their independent revenue and places it under the control of the Legislature. If passed, the only avenue to cure the evils these amendments may bring is by Constitutional Amendment for which the Legislature controls the only access. Putting more power into this Legislature, at the expense of local government, is a risk we cannot afford.
How will you vote on Amendment 4 and why?
I will vote NO on Amendment 4. The proposed Amendment 4 places power over school policies into the political tumbler of the Legislature. Because of Covid, children had to learn at home. Across the country their test scores dropped dramatically. West Virginia students were no exception. The proponents for the amendment want to blame the State Board of Education. The data proves only that children learn better under the guidance of professional teachers, rather than on their own; hardly reason to pass this amendment.
The state school board was set up to remove politics from education and provide professional guidance. The Legislature is not going to attempt that goal and offers no better solution.
Our school systems must promote excellence. Teachers should be permitted to teach. A Legislature that cannot deliver on a promise of delivering even mediocrity has no business running our schools.
What are two of the more important issues you plan to address legislatively if elected?
The driving force behind my candidacy is to prevent the unnecessary suffering and death of children with severe genetic diseases caused by forced birthers. My daughter died from such a disease. I was able to have two more children because of advanced science and Roe v. Wade. An opposition candidate said he was sorry about the death of my daughter. If so, then why is he bragging that he wants to bring countless more children into the world to suffer the same death?
The problem goes beyond the area of women's health care. Not only do women need to be equal in the eyes of the law, they must be treated as equals by society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.