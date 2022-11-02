Tell us a little about yourself.
I am not a politician. I am a mother of two daughters. They are the best of me and that drives my decision making. I want a better West Virginia for them, and for us all. The Legislature is supposed to work for the people of WV and not for their personal agendas. I want to help give the power back to the people.
“Mountaineers are always free,” means nothing unless personal freedom is protected. I will fight for District 9 to secure their freedoms and work to make their voices be heard loud and clear on the senate floor.
How will you vote on Amendment 2 and why?
I will vote NO on Amendment 2. This amendment does not guarantee a cut on property taxes. What it does do is give the power to the Legislature to take the tax revenue from the counties and disperse it as they see fit. I am not okay with this. No one should be. If we look at states who do this, you will see counties that are seen as more opportunity rich, will get more money allocated to them to attract out-of-state companies to move in. This will be devastating to Southern WV. I would like to see the Legislature work on ideas to increase state revenue while eliminating the burden of taxation on its citizens. In the meantime, local money needs to stay local.
How will you vote on Amendment 4 and why?
I will vote NO on Amendment 4. Proponents of this amendment want you to believe that giving the Legislature supreme power over educational policy statewide will increase enrollment and improve West Virginia’s national education rankings. It will not. Policies will be put in place that serve a one-sided agenda that will make an already critical teacher/sub shortage worse and be devastating to the mental health and lives of our LGBTQ+ children.
It will also inevitably lead to policy change on curriculum and I absolutely do not want my children to be taught white-washed and cherry-picked curriculum.
This amendment would also be impactful on sports, elective classes and extracurricular activities. We need to keep decisions local and address any issues we have with our locally elected BOE’s.
What are two of the more important issues you plan to address legislatively if elected?
1. Bodily Autonomy. Our bodies are the only thing that is truly ours. Our ability to make decisions in regards to our bodies should not be legislated. Reproductive health care, gender dysphoria and vaccinations are my specific hot button issues.
No one’s deep-seeded beliefs should be forced upon anyone else. Everyone should have the inalienable right to make their own decisions about what is best for their bodies.
2. Mental health/substance abuse disorder has ravaged this state. With inadequate access to outpatient and inpatient facilities that are equipped to assist in recovery, it has especially devastated Southern WV. Guidance from community outreach programs, can help address the issues and come up with a plan to lift up those suffering with addiction and other mental health issues. Putting our all in this battle, will help our local communities and make our state more attractive and competitive in bringing opportunities here.
