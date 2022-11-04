Tell us a little about yourself.
I’m Jonathon Fain and I‘m running for House of Delegates in District 40 for Monroe and Summers counties. I am an Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) veteran, with service in both the United States Army Reserve and the West Virginia National Guard. I am a member of the VFW and the West Virginia Citizens Defense League and a proud father of two.
How will you vote on Amendment 2 and why?
I will vote for Amendment 2. With its passage the members of the Legislature, by direction of their constituents, can pass legislation to lower or eliminate taxes for citizens and small businesses.
How will you vote on Amendment 4 and why?
I will vote for Amendment 4. With its passage, the rules and policies of the state board of education, whose voting members are appointed, will be subject to legislative review, approval, amendment or rejection. Passage will give parents greater say in their children’s education and the policies that are implemented within our schools.
What are two of the more important issues you plan to address legislatively if elected?
As your delegate I will work hard to ensure judicial accountability, Family Law reform, lowering and eliminating taxes, protecting citizens' due process rights, and defending and expanding our Second Amendment rights throughout our great state.
On Nov. 8 make your vote count!
Vote Fain for House of Delegates.
