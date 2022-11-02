Tell us a little about yourself.
My name is Eric Brooks. I was born and raised right here in the coalfields of southern West Virginia. My dad was a coal miner, and my mom is retired from the Board of Education. My wife, Jennifer, and I have been married for over 28 years, and we have three wonderful adult children. I graduated from WVU with a degree in Sociology (Criminal Justice) in 1994 and began my career with the Federal Bureau of Prisons in 1995 I retired in July of 2021 with 26+ years of service.
How will you vote on Amendment 2 and why?
Eighty-three years of Democratic control in our state has left us with a personal tax structure that is punitive and a corporate tax structure that is hostile. The yearly property tax on our vehicles and the inventory tax on our businesses are two of these taxes. We are the only state in the Union that has these taxes written into the state Constitution. These taxes are two of the reasons why retirees leave our state and why our children have to leave to find work. Successful states do not have these taxes. We cannot expect to lure new families, retirees and industry into our state when we charge these taxes and other states do not. We simply cannot compete. We cannot continue to do things like we’ve always done them and expect different results. We know what these taxes have done to our state. Vote YES on Amendment 2.
How will you vote on Amendment 4 and why?
Does our BOE need taxpayer oversight? I’ll give you a personal experience. In 2016, our son attended Greater Beckley Christian. During his senior year he wanted to take a class at the Vo-Tech. He was denied access because he attended a Christian school. The superintendent, in concert with our local board, had implemented a “practice” to not allow Christian school students to attend trade school. Although I paid my taxes like everybody does, they said he could not go to “their” trade school. I contacted my delegate regarding this discriminatory “practice” and she informed me that the BOE has zero legislative oversight. They can do whatever they want with impunity. They consume nearly 44 percent of our state budget (our tax dollars) and do not answer to anyone. This is insane. The BOE should be accountable to those who pay the bills, the taxpayers. Vote YES on Amendment 4.
What are two of the more important issues you plan to address legislatively if elected?
I want to help our seniors and our small business owners. Our seniors need some relief. Inflation is crushing all of us, but it seems to be hurting our seniors the most, especially those who are unable to work to earn extra income. I want to be their voice in Charleston. I will fight to end state taxes on pensions, 401(k) plans and other retirement accounts. I will fight to end property taxes for those 62 years and older. I will fight to finally end all taxes on Social Security income. Most of the jobs in our state come from small businesses. Our current corporate tax and regulatory structure is hostile toward our small business owners. That’s why we have so many businesses leave our state. We will never have the jobs our children and grandchildren need until we fundamentally change how we tax and regulate our small businesses.
