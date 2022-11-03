Tell us a little about yourself.
For over 20 years I have volunteered to help build a nonprofit corporation (RAIL) in Wyoming County. My personal mission is to address needs in health, job creation, long-term drug recovery, cleaning up derelict properties and dilapidated buildings, and other focuses that improve life quality for all families in the coalfields. In that process I have gained a wealth of information that would allow me to bring some of these issues to the attention of the Legislature. RAIL just received a $470,000 grant from ARC (Appalachian Regional Commission) to continue operation in the coalfields and I would like to continue my mission in the Legislature.
How will you vote on Amendment 2 and why?
I will vote no on amendment 2. I highly respect the Legislature and legislative process and hate to be critical of the efforts and hard work put into these amendments. I do not feel like the Legislature should take on micromanaging issues at the county or community level. I feel like it needs to focus on cleaning up our landscape and utilizing our natural gas, coal, timber and other natural resources to produce jobs and establish a good tax base. That said, I am not in the Legislature and must apologize for making such a decision with limited knowledge of the facts.
How will you vote on Amendment 4 and why?
I will vote no on the amendment. I believe managing the school system should be left up to the professionals who are trained and educated to assure our children get a proper education. I feel like the Legislature should be looking for ways to bring the teachers’ pay up to the regional state norm if they have a need to address education. We would need to raise the teachers’ pay by $1,000 per month to get our teachers’ pay up to the six-state cluster.
What are two of the more important issues you plan to address legislatively if elected?
Look for ways to utilize our coal, natural gas, coalbed methane, wind, solar power, water and other natural resources to develop a sustainable economy in the coalfields. At the present time West Virginia has a glut of natural gas that it cannot get to an outside market. Soon much of that gas will go out of West Virginia in a 42-inch high-pressure gas line to make electricity. There are sites in the coalfields that can set up turbines powered by natural gas, coalbed methane and coal powder to provide the huge amounts of electricity that will be needed in the future. In addition to jobs, we must find ways to clean up the thousands of dilapidated buildings and derelict properties. In Wyoming County, we are utilizing our long-term drug recovery program and mandated community service to deal with both issues.
