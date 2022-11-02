Tell us a little about yourself.
I am Christopher Toney from Clear Fork Road outside of Beckley. I am a 16-year employee of Raleigh County Schools currently serving as a bus operator. I have served the citizens of the 31st District since 2018 with integrity. I have always run a positive campaign; I don’t believe in tearing someone else down to make yourself look better. Like many West Virginians, my faith, family, and community members are most important to me.
How will you vote on Amendment 2 and why?
As your delegate, I’m proud to have voted to put these amendments on the ballot. These amendments are meant for the voices of the people to be heard – not me. Amendment 2 would allow for the legislature to have a direct influence on local taxation. If the bill passes, we could remove personal property and the business inventory taxes. Some are saying, if passed, the car tax goes away immediately and that’s not true. The legislature would have to create a bill to move that forward. The amendments only give us an avenue to do that, and that can’t be accomplished without the amendment. Regardless of the outcome, I will continue to promote stronger communities, our veterans, schools, and families all across West Virginia with policies that promote the power of everyone.
How will you vote on Amendment 4 and why?
If passed, Amendment 4 would require the state board to appear before LOCEA on every policy for approval, revision or denial. LOCEA is the legislative oversight commission on education accountability, which I am a member of. Currently, to change a present policy, we create new laws during legislative sessions. Some people say that if passed there would be true educational accountability because each policy would have to be approved by the members of LOCEA (which includes elected members of both the House and Senate); however, some say a major con to this amendment would be the time surrounding policy revision and approval for pressing issues. As a current Raleigh County bus driver and delegate, I will continue to support education, educators, and our students to ensure the policies enacted in the House will be a benefit to all in your home.
4. What are two of the more important issues you plan to address legislatively if elected?
Site ready properties to incentivize new businesses, industries, and infrastructure, to bring business to our area.
Special Education and General Education test score interpretation/ governmental supports. Our special education students have modifications; however, they are not tested on the academic grade level they are. This is a disadvantage to our students and schools.
