Tell us a little about yourself.
I was born in Beckley and come from a long line of proud West Virginians who taught me the value of faith, hard work, and giving back. My parents and grandparents were educators. My father and grandfather are veterans. A graduate of Shady Spring High School and Washington and Lee University, I’ve worked more than eight years in the high-technology sector; today, I help match people and small businesses with good jobs and careers. My wife and I married in 2020. We live in Beaver with our rescue dog Mango. Learn more at www.christianwv.com.
How will you vote on Amendment 2 and why?
I oppose Amendment 2. I stand with our sheriffs, police officers, firefighters, and educators in making sure we don’t lose funding to our critical services. Amendment 2 would transfer power of a significant portion of county budgets from counties to the state. It would give politicians in Charleston who don’t care about southern West Virginia say over how much of our taxes we’ll get back. What's more, businesses tell us their top concern is our workforce – not taxes (we have among the lowest taxes and cost of living in the country).
For West Virginia to succeed, we must not give up local control of our budgets to a bunch of politicians in Charleston. The institutions that teach and protect our young people and future workforce would pay the price: Our already-understaffed police, fire, EMS, veterans, senior support services, and our schools would be at risk.
How will you vote on Amendment 4 and why?
Amendment 4 wants to make our nonpartisan schools political and at the whim of whichever party is in power. There’s a reason why school boards are nonpartisan: Politics do not belong there.
I grew up in a family of educators. My grandparents were school bus drivers. My dad was the principal of Meadow Bridge High School, often returning after dark as he worked long hours to support his students in their sports and other extracurriculars. My mom taught school for 33 years. Education isn’t an easy profession, and it’s one of the few places in our society that are insulated from politics.
The legislature wants to eliminate the Constitutional independence of our schools from politicians. We need to keep our schools immune from the political circus so our students can grow into leaders who will one day lead with the expertise and civility that will help our state to grow.
What are two of the more important issues you plan to address legislatively if elected?
As delegate, I will focus on investing in our local economy and providing good-paying jobs and new opportunities for families and children. There are five key initiatives I will work for in support of these issues:
(1) Recruiting investments that strengthen our roads, bridges, and critical infrastructure (especially ensuring that southern West Virginia receives a fair share of investment).
(2) Providing affordable, quality health care for all West Virginians. This includes enabling pharmacists to proactively inform patients when their medications can be purchased cheaper using cash or a discount card.
(3) Investing in our children’s future by supporting public education. Investments in education translate directly into economic strength.
(4) Getting families and businesses the high-speed internet access they need. One-third of households have substandard access today.
(5) Putting an end to the opioid epidemic ravaging our towns; increasing staffing in police, fire, and EMS; and building in-patient treatment facilities here.
