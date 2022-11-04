Tell us a little about yourself.
I am Aaron Ransom, Independent candidate for W.Va. Senate, District 10. I have been a lifelong citizen of Greenbrier County. I was raised in Rainelle, and graduated from Greenbrier West, and now live in Ronceverte. I work in Quality at Collins Aerospace, where I am active with my local union. I am pro-life, pro-2A, and pro term limits. I am a homeschool parent and I believe that parents should have a voice in how their children are educated and vaccinations status as well. I will always uphold the Constitution and fight for our first responders, and Blue Collar Mountaineers!
How will you vote on Amendment 2 and why?
I will be voting in favor of Amendment 2. As a working-class citizen I am taxed to death. The current article in the state Constitution reads that all citizens must pay these taxes. This legislation will allow us to amend that language and legislate something that all Mountaineers can benefit from.
We have to start somewhere, and once elected I will fight to make sure the working class is taken care of, and not exploited by this amendment!
This amendment is also a great way to entice new businesses to come to West Virginia. The money that each citizen will retain will most likely be invested back into our communities, thus allowing this state to prosper in a way that it should! With the right people in office we can work together to ensure that no funding is taken from schools, first responders or other important programs!
How will you vote on Amendment 4 and why?
I will be voting in favor of Amendment 4. The State Board of Education is composed of nine citizens appointed by the governor, who serve a nine-year term, and three ex-officio members. There is a small legislative committee that serves as an oversight to the board. In my opinion this is not representative of the whole state.
This amendment will give every parent in West Virginia a voice in their children's education, through their elected officials. Amendment 4 will create a fair level of oversight by making the board approve all changes through the Legislature. This does not mean that the legislature will be making all educational decisions; the Board of Education will still do that.
What are two of the more important issues you plan to address legislatively if elected?
One of my main focus areas, once elected, will be cutting taxes. We have to do better as a state. We need to find a way to make it more affordable for our seniors and veterans to live a sustainable life here in West Virginia. We also have to invest into our infrastructure. West Virginia currently ranks 50th in the nation in infrastructure. When we invest in our infrastructure, it adds value to each and every life in West Virginia, and I will always fight to protect and sustain life here in West Virginia!
