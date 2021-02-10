HOUSE OF DELEGATES
BILLS TO BE INTRODUCED
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
HB2001. By Del. Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker), Queen, Barrett, G. Ward, Hott, Maynard, J. Pack, Riley, L. Pack, Rowan and Westfall - Relating generally to creating the West Virginia Jumpstart Savings Program (FN) - To Education
*HB2002. By Del. Linville, Capito, Holstein, Ferrell, Miller, Riley, Barnhart, Sypolt, Statler, Rowan and Reed – Relating to Broadband - To the Judiciary
*HB2003. By Del. Summers, McGeehan, Phillips, Smith, Toney, Bruce, Kimes, Ellington, Riley, D. Jeffries and Worrell - Relating to the authority and obligations of the Governor and Legislature when in declared states of preparedness and emergency - To the Judiciary
HB2004. By Del. Summers, Rohrbach, Worrell, Tully, B. Ward, L. Pack, Reynolds, Rowan, Westfall, J. Pack and Espinosa - Permit a licensed health care professional from another state to practice in this state through telehealth when registered with the appropriate West Virginia board - To Health and Human Resources
HB2005. By Del. D. Jeffries, B. Ward, Rohrbach, G. Ward, Holstein, Worrell, Sypolt, Tully, Summers, Pinson and Burkhammer - Relating to health care costs (FN) - To Health and Human Resources
HB2006. By Del. Howell, Espinosa, Foster, Horst, Hamrick, Miller, Steele, Holstein, Clark, Keaton and Burkhammer - Relating to the West Virginia Contractor Licensing Act - To Government Organization
HB2007. By Del. Espinosa, Foster, Horst, Hamrick, Howell, Miller, Steele, Holstein, Clark, Keaton and Burkhammer - Provide for occupational licenses or other authorization to practice by recognition for qualified applicants from other states - To Government Organization
HB2008. By Del. Foster, Horst, Hamrick, Howell, Espinosa, Miller, Steele, Holstein, Clark, Keaton and Burkhammer - Amending requirements for licensure relating to elevator mechanics, crane operators, HVAC, electricians, and plumbers - To Government Organization
HB2009. By Del. Foster, Nestor, Burkhammer, Kimes, Higginbotham, Forsht, Keaton, Espinosa and Pritt - Relating to limitations on the use of wages and agency shop fees by employers and labor organizations for political activities - To the Judiciary
HB2010. By Del. Howell, Capito, L. Pack, Reynolds, Clark, Linville, Espinosa and Storch - Permit licensees to continue to sell nonintoxicating beer and wine for off premises consumption without additional licenses or fees - To Government Organization
HB2011. By Del. Capito, Howell, L. Pack, Reynolds, Clark, Linville, Espinosa and Storch - Eliminating any time requirements for part time personnel to work during a working year - To Government Organization
HB2012. By Del. Smith, Clark, Kimble, Higginbotham and Wamsley - Relating to public charter schools - To Education
HB2013. By Del. Ellington, Higginbotham, Summers, Hanna, Pinson, Wamsley, Kimble and D. Jeffries - Relating to the Hope Scholarship Program - To Education then Finance
HB2014. By Del. Kimes, Fast, Pritt, Ferrell, Bridges, Hanna, Mandt, Toney, Reynolds, Statler and Storch - Relating to role of the Legislature in appropriating federal funds - To Finance
HB2015. By Del. Rohrbach, Anderson, Mandt, Tully, Pritt, Phillips, Toney, J. Jeffries, Bruce, Barnhart and Reynolds - Requiring rules of local boards of health to be approved by the county commission except in cases of a public health emergency - To Health and Human Resources
HB2016. By Del. Burkhammer, Pinson, Higginbotham, Reed, Hott, Keaton, Anderson, Haynes, Barnhart, Rohrbach and Ellington - Relating to the “COVID-19 Essential Jobs Protection Act” - To the Judiciary
HB2017. By Del. Steele, D. Kelly, B. Ward, Bruce, Miller, G. Ward, Haynes, Westfall, Higginbotham, Smith and Reynolds - Rewriting the Criminal Code (FN) - To the Judiciary
HB2031. By Del. Barnhart, Maynard and Hansen - West Virginia Development Achievements Transparency Act - To Government Organization then the Judiciary
HB2032. By Del. Hamrick, Howell and Hanna - Issuing specialty motor vehicle registration plates for businesses owning a fleet of 25 or more vehicles (FN) - To Technology and Infrastructure then Government Organization
HB2033. By Del. Hamrick and McGeehan - Establishing matrix necessary for an institution of higher education to become exempt from the Higher Education Policy Commission - To Education
HB2034. By Del. Hamrick and Paynter - Establishing a comprehensive addiction recovery center certification and grant program in this state (FN) - To Health and Human Resources then Finance
HB2035. By Del. Hamrick and Paynter - Permitting the resident lineal descendants of landowners to hunt, trap or fish on that resident landowner’s property without a license (FN) - To Agriculture and Natural Resources then Finance
HB2036. By Del. Howell and Martin - Removing the requirement that real estate brokers, associate brokers and salespeople maintain a main office (FN) - To Government Organization
HB2037. By Del. Pethtel - Providing protections, under certain circumstances, to owners of livestock and other domestic animals - To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary
HB2038. By Del. Boggs - Revising requirements relating to the issuance and renewal of handicap vehicle placards - To Technology and Infrastructure then Government Organization
HB2039. By Del. Boggs, Toney and Paynter - Expunging records of unsubstantiated complaints made by the Department of Health and Human Resources against teachers - To Education then the Judiciary
HB2040. By Del. Barnhart - Adopting and implementing a “Heat and Humidity Practice Policy” for all interscholastic athletic events - To Education
HB2041. By Del. Barnhart - County Budget Flexibility Act - To Political Subdivisions then Finance
HB2042. By Del. Howell, J. Jeffries, Foster, Martin and D. Jeffries - Exempting sales of small arms and small arms ammunition from state sales and use taxes (FN) - To Finance
HB2043. By Del. Howell and Fast - Authorizing the West Virginia Tourism Office to enter into an agreement with the Division of Highways to provide staff at the welcome centers (FN) - To Technology and Infrastructure then Finance
HB2044. By Del. Howell - Establishing Next Generation 911 services in this state (FN) - To Technology and Infrastructure then Government Organization
HB2045. By Del. Howell - Providing limitations on nuisance actions against fire department and emergency medical services - To Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services then the Judiciary
HB2046. By Del. Howell and J. Jeffries - West Virginia Emergency Responder Service Tax Credit Act (FN) - To Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services then Finance
HB2047. By Del. Howell - Changing the licensing requirement for certain casino employees (FN) - To Government Organization
HB2048. By Del. Lovejoy and Toney - Relating to Deputy Sheriff Retirement System - To Pensions and Retirement then Finance
HB2049. By Del. Lovejoy and Fleischauer - Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program Fund - To Agriculture and Natural Resources then Finance
HB2050. By Del. Lovejoy, Hott and Zukoff - Establishing the West Virginia Healthy Food Crop Block Grant Program - To Agriculture and Natural Resources then Finance
HB2051. By Del. Lovejoy and Rohrbach - Allowing workers’ compensation benefits for first responders diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder - To Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services then the Judiciary then Political Subdivisions
HB2052. By Del. Lovejoy, Toney and Paynter - Relating to occupational pneumoconiosis claims - To the Judiciary then Finance
HB2053. By Del. Howell and Hott - Authorizing the DMV to issue certain vital records in the custody of the state registrar - To Technology and Infrastructure then Finance
HB2054. By Del. McGeehan - Requiring parents or guardians to participate in programs for juveniles in an out-of-home placement - To the Judiciary
HB2055. By Del. Rowe - Establishing a procedure to name a kinship legal guardian - To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary
HB2056. By Del. Rowe and Westfall - Changing the beginning time for beer and wine sales on Sunday from one p.m. to 10 a.m. - To the Judiciary
HB2057. By Del. Lovejoy, Rowan and Rohrbach - Establishing the Summer Feeding for All initiative - To Education then Finance
HB2058. By Del. Thompson - Providing a pay increase for full-time adult protective service workers - To Health and Human Resources then Finance
HB2059. By Del. Thompson - Establishing a system for issuing permits for persons to provide rehabilitation of orphaned, sick and injured wildlife (FN) - To Agriculture and Natural Resources then Government Organization
HB2060. By Del. Thompson - Reducing the criminal penalty for possession of small amounts of marijuana or paraphernal - To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary
HB2061. By Del. Rowe - Katherine Johnson College Award Program - To Education then Finance
HB2062. By Del. Rowe - Creating a Small Business and Minority Populations Economic and Workforce Development Taskforce - To Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development then Government Organization
HB2063. By Del. Rowe - Relating to unfair or deceptive telemarketing acts or practices - To Technology and Infrastructure then Government Organization
HB2064. By Del. Rowe, Fleischauer and Hansen - Biometric Information Privacy Act - To the Judiciary
HB2065. By Del. Rowe - Allowing low income senior citizens to receive certain tax credits without filing a state income tax return - To Senior, Children, and Family Issues then Finance
HB2066. By Del. Rowe - Providing school days for registering eligible students to vote and to provide transportation to voting places - To Education then Finance
HB2067. By Del. Rowe - Relating to designation of social workers in the Department of Health and Human Services - To Education then Finance
HB2068. By Del. Rowe - Establishing a special memorial day to be known as Juneteenth honoring human rights and the end of slavery in the United States - To Political Subdivisions then Government Organization
HB2069. By Del. Rowe - Economic and Community Development Task Force - To Government Organization then Finance
HB2070. By Del. Sypolt - Relating to mandatory drug testing for state legislators and teachers - To Education then the Judiciary
HB2071. By Del. Sypolt - Eliminating the requirement that schools be closed on election days - To Education then the Judiciary
HB2072. By Del. Sypolt, Fast, Rowan and Paynter - Providing special license plate to support adoption - To Technology and Infrastructure then Finance
HB2073. By Del. Sypolt and Rowan - Making it a felony to knowingly expose another individual to HIV (FN) - To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary
HB2074. By Del. Sypolt and Hansen - Implementing the recommendations of the studies required by the Natural Gas and Horizontal Well Control Act - To Energy and Manufacturing then the Judiciary
HB2075. By Del. J. Pack - Removing the registration fee for a vehicle operating on a combination of electricity and petrochemical fuels - To Technology and Infrastructure then Finance
HB2076. By Del. J. Pack, McGeehan, Howell, Cooper and Lovejoy - Removing all costs and fees from a Silver Star registration plate (FN) - To Veterans' Affairs and Homeland Security then Finance
HB2077. By Del. Summers and Fast - Eliminating the certificate of need program - To Health and Human Resources
HB2078. By Del. Rowan and Rohrbach - Nondiscrimination in Involuntary Denial of Treatment Act - To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary
HB2079. By Del. Rowan - Providing equitable distribution to county boards of education of reimbursement costs of special needs students - To Education then Finance
HB2080. By Del. Rowan and Fast - “Bank Time” used in reaching 180 instructional requirement - To Education
HB2081. By Del. Zukoff and Barrett - Relating to withholding tax on income of nonresidents from natural resources royalty payments (FN) - To Energy and Manufacturing then Finance
HB2082. By Del. Rohrbach - Changing the persons responsible for the taxes on soft drinks and soft drink syrups (FN) - To Finance
HB2083. By Del. Rohrbach - Relating to age verification requirements for delivery sales of tobacco - To Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse then Health and Human Resources
HB2084. By Del. Rohrbach - Amend section providing for waiver of tuition and fees for older persons auditing certain college classes. - To Education then Finance
HB2085. By Del. Rohrbach - Relating to tobacco usage restrictions - To Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse then Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary
HB2086. By Del. Rohrbach - Relating to requiring a parolee or probationer found to have suffered with addiction to participate in a support service. - To Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse then the Judiciary
HB2087. By Del. Rohrbach - Relating to requiring the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification to inspect office-based medication-assisted treatment programs at least every 24 months. - To Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse then Finance
HB2088. By Del. Rohrbach - Relating to requiring a court to verify certain conditions are met before a child who has been removed from a home may be returned to that home. - To Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse then the Judiciary
HB2089. By Del. Martin - Defining a work day for school service personnel and removing a provision relating to employment of licensed practical nurses - To Education
HB2090. By Del. Martin and Fast - Relating to a customer constructing a connection or other infrastructure necessary for the customer to connect to the public utility - To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary
HB2091. By Del. Martin, Fast, Foster and Hanna - Creating a process by which voters may recall a county ordinance in a special election - To Political Subdivisions then the Judiciary
HB2092. By Del. Martin and Fast - Requiring each high school student to complete a full credit course of study in personal finance - To Education
HB2093. By Del. Graves, Hott and Sypolt - Relating to exemptions for the United States Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Foster Homes - To Veterans' Affairs and Homeland Security then Health and Human Resources
HB2094. By Del. Graves - Relating to the juvenile restorative justice programs - To the Judiciary
HB2095. By Del. Graves - Providing increased protections for the welfare of domestic animals - To the Judiciary
HB2096. By Del. Graves, Barrett, Hanna, Skaff and Lovejoy - Reinstating the film investment tax credit - To Finance
HB2097. By Del. Doyle, Toney and Rohrbach - Relating to calculating net enrollment for home-school students enrolled in one virtual school course in the public school system - To Education then Finance
HB2098. By Del. Doyle - Relating to permits issued by the Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists - To Government Organization
HB2099. By Del. Doyle - Redistricting of the Senate into 16 two-member senatorial districts and redistricting the House into 96 single member districts - To Political Subdivisions then the Judiciary
HB2100. By Del. Doyle - Relating to payment for the construction of any expanded or upgraded public service district facilities in certain circumstances - To Workforce Development then the Judiciary
HB2101. By Del. Doyle and Hansen - Reinstating the film tax credits (FN) - To Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development then Finance
HB2102. By Del. Doyle and Hansen - Relating to required notices for air quality permits prior to the permit being granted - To Government Organization then the Judiciary
HB2103. By Del. Doyle and Fleischauer - Establishing an insurance program for health and medical insurance coverage to be offered in counties with limited insurance providers - To Banking and Insurance then Health and Human Resources
HB2104. By Del. Doyle - Relating to compensation paid to landowners when interest in property taken by eminent domain is for a nongovernmental entity - To the Judiciary
HB2105. By Del. Doyle and Hansen - West Virginia Beverage Container Recycling and Litter Control Act - To Workforce Development then Government Organization
HB2106. By Del. Hanna - Modifying legislative rules for vital statistics relating to death certificates - To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary
HB2107. By Del. Hanna, D. Jeffries and Hansen - West Virginia Native American Tribes Unique Recognition, Authentication and Listing Act (FN) - To Government Organization then the Judiciary
HB2108. By Del. Hanna - Taxation With Representation Act - To Political Subdivisions then the Judiciary
HB2109. By Del. Hanna, Toney and Martin - Relating to vocational and technical education programs - To Education
HB2110. By Del. Boggs - Relating to senior citizens attending college classes at state institutions without receiving college credit - To Education then Finance
HB2111. By Del. Hanna, J. Jeffries and Sypolt - Including emergency response vehicles in the single fee program for EZ Pass transponders (FN) - To Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services then Finance
HB2112. By Del. Thompson and Fleischauer - Prohibiting provisions within settlement agreements that prevent the disclosure of factual information related to a claim filed in a civil action - To the Judiciary
HB2113. By Del. Fleischauer, Hansen and Sypolt - Relating to paving contracts - To Technology and Infrastructure then Government Organization
HB2114. By Del. Fleischauer and Lovejoy - Prohibiting civil rights violations based on disability, gender identity or sexual orientation - To the Judiciary
HB2115. By Del. Linville, Skaff and Maynard - Economic Diversification Act of 2021 - To Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development then Finance
HB2116. By Del. Boggs - Verifying legal employment status of contractors and vendor’s employees for certain road and bridge contracts - To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary
HB2117. By Del. Fleischauer, Pethtel, Hansen and Sypolt - Providing certain employees of the Highways increases in annual pay (FN) - To Finance
HB2118. By Del. Fleischauer - Providing school days to register and transport eligible students to vote - To Education then Finance
HB2119. By Del. Fleischauer, McGeehan and Hansen - Relating to electioneering or distributing literature at early voting locations - To Political Subdivisions then the Judiciary
HB2120. By Del. Fleischauer - Ensuring health insurance coverage for residents with preexisting conditions - To Banking and Insurance then the Judiciary
HB2121. By Del. Fleischauer and Zukoff - Katherine Johnson and Dorothy Vaughan Fair Pay Act of 2020 - To Workforce Development then the Judiciary
HB2122. By Del. Fleischauer - Implementing The Agreement Among the States to Elect the President and Vice President by National Popular Vote - To the Judiciary then Finance
HB2123. By Del. Linville - Reducing personal income tax rates when personal income tax reduction fund is funded at a certain threshold (FN) - To Finance
HB2124. By Del. Fleischauer and Fast - Requiring licensees authorized to serve alcoholic liquors or nonintoxicating beer to have certain liability insurance coverage - To Banking and Insurance then the Judiciary
HB2125. By Del. Fleischauer - Creating a School Consolidation Task Force - To Government Organization then Education
HB2126. By Del. Fleischauer and Hansen - Creating the West Virginia Residential Furniture and Children’s Products Flame Retardants Act (FN) - To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary
HB2127. By Del. Fleischauer - Relating to the state’s Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services Intellectual/Developmental Disability Waiver - To Health and Human Resources then Finance
HB2128. By Del. Fleischauer - Family Protection Act - To Workforce Development then the Judiciary
HB2129. By Del. Fleischauer - Establishing an industrial water extraction fee - To Energy and Manufacturing then Finance
HB2130. By Del. Fleischauer - Relating to the Consumer Credit and Protection Act - To the Judiciary
HB2131. By Del. Fleischauer - Clarifying that the county or regional solid waste authority that may impose and collect an additional solid waste assessment fee is the county or region where the waste originates - To Political Subdivisions then Government Organization
HB2132. By Del. Fleischauer - Relating to horizontal well control standards - To Energy and Manufacturing then the Judiciary
HB2133. By Del. Fleischauer - Repealing the Workplace Freedom Act of 2016 and restoring the prior provisions of the Labor-Management Relations Act - To Workforce Development then the Judiciary then Finance
HB2134. By Del. Fleischauer - Providing that state retirees’ insurance benefits be restored to the benefit levels that existed in 2015 (FN) - To Pensions and Retirement then Finance
HB2135. By Del. McGeehan - Providing that political party caucus meetings are not exempt from open proceedings requirements - To Government Organization then the Judiciary
HB2136. By Del. McGeehan and Paynter - Granting counties and municipalities a portion of the net terminal income from racetrack video lottery (FN) - To the Judiciary then Finance
HB2137. By Del. McGeehan - Repealing the article on unfair trade practices - To the Judiciary
HB2138. By Del. McGeehan and Anderson - Defend the Guard Act - To Veterans' Affairs and Homeland Security then the Judiciary
HB2139. By Del. Paynter, Toney and J. Jeffries - Permitting residential customers to deduct up to 50 percent of their electric utility payments from their federal adjusted gross income - To Energy and Manufacturing then Finance
HB2140. By Del. Paynter, McGeehan and Martin - Redirecting excise tax revenue on bottled soft drinks from West Virginia University schools to the Public Employees Insurance Agency - To Banking and Insurance then Finance
HB2141. By Del. D. Jeffries, McGeehan, Foster and Hanna - Relating to participation in school sports - To Education
HB2142. By Del. Toney and Paynter - Establishing seniority rights for public employees - To Workforce Development then Government Organization
HB2143. By Del. Toney and Paynter - Declaring a shortage of qualified bus operators and allowing retired bus operators to accept employment - To Education then Finance
HB2144. By Del. Toney, Rowan and Paynter - Modifying the definitions and pay grades of certain school cafeteria personnel - To Education then Finance
HB2145. By Del. Toney - Relating to student aide class titles - To Education
HB2146. By Del. Hamrick and Hanna - Providing a tax credit for families who have foster children (FN) - To Health and Human Resources then Finance
HB2147. By Del. Thompson - Providing that the Division of Motor Vehicles identification cards be issued at no cost (FN) - To Technology and Infrastructure then Finance
HB2148. By Del. Thompson - Imposing a general data mining service tax on commercial data operators (FN) - To the Judiciary then Finance
HB2149. By Del. Hamrick - Allowing a personal income tax deduction for a foster care child (FN) - To Health and Human Resources then Finance
HB2150. By Del. Thompson, Boggs and Rowan - Relating to driving restrictions in school zones - To Technology and Infrastructure then Education
HB2151. By Del. Howell and Martin - Listing contractor classifications on a contractor license - To Government Organization
HB2152. By Del. Howell, Hott, Fast and Martin - Requiring test in civics to graduate high school or obtain GED - To Education
HB2153. By Del. Howell, Hanna and Martin - Permitting former members of the Legislature to remain eligible for insurance plans at full cost to the member and at no cost to the state (FN) - To Banking and Insurance then the Judiciary
HB2154. By Del. Howell and Foster - Requiring all boards to be located in the same area and office space - To Government Organization
HB2155. By Del. Toney, Paynter and Lovejoy - Creating three separate job titles for school bus operators - To Education then Finance
HB2156. By Del. Capito - Relating generally to the payment of salary or wages under the Parental Leave Act - To the Judiciary then Finance
HB2157. By Del. J. Jeffries and D. Jeffries - Forbidding displays relating to sexuality in public school facilities and forbidding the teaching of sexuality in public schools - To Education
HB2158. By Del. J. Jeffries - Relating to the Public Service Commission (FN) - To Government Organization then the Judiciary
HB2159. By Del. J. Jeffries, Paynter, Hanna, D. Jeffries and Maynard - Preserving and protecting the right to keep and bear arms - To the Judiciary
HB2160. By Del. Howell - Issuing identification documents to homeless individuals residing at homeless shelters - To the Judiciary then Finance
HB2161. By Del. J. Pack - Relating to the removal of standardized testing in public schools - To Education
HB2162. By Del. J. Pack - Relating to qualifications for a commercial driver’s license permit - To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary
HB2163. By Del. J. Pack - Requiring disclosure of nonpublic personal information required in employment cases - To the Judiciary
HB2164. By Del. J. Pack and Howell - Requiring certain municipalities to pay for the incarceration of inmates - To Political Subdivisions then Finance
HB2165. By Del. J. Pack - Relating to crimes against property - To the Judiciary
HB2166. By Del. J. Pack and Fleischauer - Reducing the cost of prescription drugs - To Health and Human Resources
HB2167. By Del. McGeehan - Exempting motor vehicles from personal property tax - To Technology and Infrastructure then Finance
HB2168. By Del. McGeehan - Relating to the transfer of certain revenues derived from lottery activities generally, restoring distribution to the West Virginia Infrastructure Fund to 2013 rates and decreasing the funds available for grants therefrom - To Finance
HB2169. By Del. McGeehan - Life at Conception Act of 2021 - To the Judiciary
HB2170. By Del. Paynter - Relating to insurance unfair trade practices - To Banking and Insurance then the Judiciary
HB2171. By Del. D. Jeffries, Fast, Rowan and Martin - Vulnerable Child Protection Act - To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary
HB2172. By Del. Capito - College Graduate Tax Credit - To Finance
HB2173. By Del. D. Jeffries and Fleischauer - Health Care Transparency Act - To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary
HB2174. By Del. Phillips and McGeehan - West Virginia Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2021 - To Government Organization
HB2175. By Del. D. Jeffries, J. Jeffries, Foster and Hanna - Removing the permit requirement for a person over 21 to possess a concealed handgun in a motor vehicle on school property (FN) - To the Judiciary
HB2176. By Del. Phillips, D. Kelly and Paynter - Making it a criminal offense to escape or attempt to escape from the custody of a Community Corrections program (FN) - To the Judiciary
HB2177. By Del. Phillips, Hott, McGeehan and Hansen - Permitting the issuance of a state issued identification card without a photo on the card under certain conditions - To Government Organization
HB2178. By Del. D. Jeffries, Hott, Hanna and Martin - Facilitating Business Rapid Response to State Declared Disasters Act of 2021 - To Veterans' Affairs and Homeland Security then Finance
HB2179. By Del. D. Jeffries - West Virginia Civil Authority Act - To Veterans' Affairs and Homeland Security then the Judiciary
HB2180. By Del. D. Jeffries and Hott - Prohibiting the regulation and licensing of occupations by local government - To Government Organization
HB2181. By Del. D. Jeffries and Hanna - Allowing a personal income tax deduction for a stillborn child - To Finance
HB2182. By Del. Rohrbach - Relating to the Ryan Brown Fund - To Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse then Finance
HB2183. By Del. Rohrbach - Relating to posting of information regarding the WV Tobacco Quitline - To Health and Human Resources
HB2184. By Del. Rohrbach - Increasing the penalties for exposure of governmental representatives to fentanyl or any other harmful drug (FN) - To the Judiciary
HB2185. By Del. Rohrbach - State Settlement and Recovered Funds Accountability Act (FN) - To the Judiciary then Finance
HB2186. By Del. Rohrbach - Relating to tobacco usage restrictions - To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary
HB2187. By Del. Rohrbach - West Virginia Earned Income Tax Credit (FN) - To Finance
HB2188. By Del. Rowe - Establishing reimbursement rates for congregate and in-home meals - To Senior, Children, and Family Issues then Finance
HB2189. By Del. Rowe - Changing the title of the Commissioner of Culture and History to the Curator of Arts, Culture, and History, and increasing the salary - To Government Organization then Finance
HB2190. By Del. Rowe - Authorizing ordinances allowing the municipal court to place a structure, dwelling or building into receivership under certain circumstances - To Political Subdivisions then Government Organization
HB2191. By Del. Rowe - Requiring paving contracts for state highways to have special requirements to prevent potholes - To Technology and Infrastructure then Finance
HB2192. By Del. Rowe - Creating a tax credit for improving facades in historic districts - To Finance
HB2193. By Del. Rowe - Creating a litigation practice license for social workers - To Government Organization then the Judiciary
HB2194. By Del. Rowe - Establishing the Minority Health Advisory Team - To Health and Human Resources then Finance
HB2195. By Del. Sypolt - Relating to motor vehicle crash reports - To the Judiciary
HB2196. By Del. J. Pack - Providing a tax credit for families who have foster children (FN) - To Health and Human Resources then Finance
HB2197. By Del. Howell - West Virginia Firearms Freedom Act - To the Judiciary
HB2198. By Del. Howell - Prohibiting employees of the state who have convictions for driving under the influence from driving or operating state owned vehicle - To the Judiciary
HB2199. By Del. Howell - Creating the Intrastate Coal and Use Act - To Energy and Manufacturing then the Judiciary
HB2200. By Del. J. Jeffries, McGeehan and Foster - Allowing the issuance of special licenses for one-day charitable events for the sale, serving, and auctioning of beer, and alcoholic liquors - To Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development then Finance
HB2201. By Del. J. Jeffries, McGeehan and Paynter - Repealing the section of code relating to unlawful military organizations - To Veterans' Affairs and Homeland Security then the Judiciary
HB2202. By Del. J. Jeffries, Fast, D. Jeffries and Maynard - Creating the West Virginia Intrastate Commerce Improvement Act - To Government Organization then the Judiciary
HB2203. By Del. J. Jeffries, Paynter and D. Jeffries - Ending tolls on the West Virginia Turnpike effective July 1, 2021 (FN) - To Technology and Infrastructure then Finance
HB2204. By Del. J. Jeffries, Paynter, D. Jeffries and Maynard - Providing for a special “Don’t Tread On Me” license plate - To Technology and Infrastructure then Finance
HB2205. By Del. McGeehan - Streamlining the process of abandoned mineral interests - To Energy and Manufacturing then the Judiciary
HB2206. By Del. McGeehan - Discontinuing the use of common core standards and assessments in the state - To Education
HB2207. By Del. McGeehan - Save the Hospitals Act - To Health and Human Resources then Finance
HB2208. By Del. McGeehan - Exempting social security benefits from personal income tax (FN) - To Finance
HB2209. By Del. McGeehan - Exempting firefighters and volunteer firefighters from payment of income and real and personal property taxes (FN) - To Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services then Finance
HB2210. By Del. McGeehan - Exempting personal income earned by individuals working as teachers at primary and secondary schools from personal income tax (FN) - To Education then Finance
HB2211. By Del. McGeehan - Abolishing the Personal Income Tax - To Finance
HB2212. By Del. McGeehan - Continuing personal income tax adjustment to gross income of certain retirees receiving pensions from defined pension plans (FN) - To Pensions and Retirement then Finance
HB2213. By Del. McGeehan - Relating to the hunting of coyotes - To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary
HB2214. By Del. McGeehan - Home Instruction Tax Relief Act (FN) - To Education then Finance
HB2215. By Del. McGeehan - Allowing a group of affiliated voters to become a recognized political party under certain criteria - To the Judiciary
HB2216. By Del. McGeehan - Right to keep and bear arms - To the Judiciary
HB2217. By Del. McGeehan - Exempting law-enforcement officers from payment of income and personal property taxes (FN) - To Political Subdivisions then Finance
HB2218. By Del. Rohrbach - Creating an enhanced penalty for certain aggravated serious traffic offenses (FN) - To the Judiciary
HB2219. By Del. Rohrbach - Relating to requiring pharmacist to check the Controlled Substance Monitoring Database. - To Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse then Health and Human Resources
HB2220. By Del. Rohrbach - Providing that the sale and purchase of copper as scrap metal may not be completed with the payment of cash (FN) - To Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development then Government Organization
HB2221. By Del. Westfall - Relating to the establishment of an insurance innovation process - To Banking and Insurance then the Judiciary
HB2222. By Del. Westfall - Prohibiting vehicles from driving slow in the left lane - To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary
HB2223. By Del. Hansen and Zukoff - Repealing section of code authorizing additional registration fees for alternative fuel vehicles - To Finance
HB2224. By Del. Linville and Rohrbach - Relating to complaints against public agencies to obtain records through the Freedom of Information Act (FN) - To the Judiciary
HB2225. By Del. Fleischauer and Lovejoy - Authorizing local units of government to adopt local energy efficiency partnership programs - To Government Organization then Finance
HB2226. By Del. Fleischauer - Protecting consumers from surprise bills by health care providers - To Banking and Insurance then Health and Human Resources
HB2227. By Del. Fleischauer - Prohibiting blasting within 625 feet of an occupied dwelling - To Energy and Manufacturing then the Judiciary
HB2228. By Del. Fleischauer - Assessing the health impact of any new air or water rule, or modification of an existing air or water rule, proposed by the Department of Environmental Protection - To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary
HB2229. By Del. Fleischauer - Requiring persons who are in the business of purchasing precious metals and precious gems to photograph those purchases and to transmit the photographs to law-enforcement - To Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development then the Judiciary
HB2230. By Del. Fleischauer - The Healthy and Safe Workplace Act - To Workforce Development then the Judiciary
HB2231. By Del. Fleischauer and Lovejoy - Prohibiting confidential settlement terms of a contested case involving sexual harassment, sexual abuse, or sexual assault in a state administrative proceeding - To the Judiciary
HB2232. By Del. Martin, Fast, Foster and Hanna - Providing a process by which a city may hold an election to recall an ordinance - To Political Subdivisions then the Judiciary
HB2233. By Del. Doyle and Zukoff - Coordinating a plan to provide the first two years of post-secondary education for free - To Education then Finance
HB2234. By Del. Doyle and Hansen - Requiring public hearing for applicant for air quality permit relating to facility of certain investment value - To Workforce Development then Political Subdivisions then the Judiciary
HB2235. By Del. Lovejoy - Relating to net neutrality for state government - To Political Subdivisions then the Judiciary
HB2236. By Del. Hanna - Relating to unlawful panhandling and solicitation - To the Judiciary
HB2237. By Del. Boggs - Allowing free camping at state parks for certain resident veterans (FN) - To Veterans' Affairs and Homeland Security then Finance
HB2238. By Del. Steele and Foster - Granting tax credits for parents and legal guardians whose children are in a home schooling program or private school (FN) - To Finance
HB2239. By Del. Worrell, D. Kelly and Fast - Restricting the performance of abortions and acquiring, providing, receiving, otherwise transferring, or using fetal body parts - To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary
HB2240. By Del. Worrell - Relating to choice of law provisions in franchise agreements - To Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development then the Judiciary
HB2241. By Del. Worrell - Affordable Medicaid Buy-In Program (FN) - To Banking and Insurance then Finance
HB2242. By Del. Linville - Relating to special license plates for vehicles titled in the name of the Division of Public Transit - To Technology and Infrastructure then Government Organization
HB2243. By Del. Linville and Lovejoy - West Virginia Saving Money and Reducing Time Prize Program - To Education then Finance
HB2244. By Del. Linville - Relating to a tax rebate for facilities or processes that result in additional employment and an additional demand for electrical power (FN) - To Finance
HB2245. By Del. Linville - Relating to the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission - To Education then Government Organization
HB2246. By Del. Doyle - Prohibiting manufacturing plants from locating within two air miles of an existing public school - To Workforce Development then Political Subdivisions then the Judiciary
HB2247. By Del. Doyle - Requiring the authority to obtain approval from county board of education for agreements that involve tax revenues expended for public schools - To Political Subdivisions then the Judiciary
HB2248. By Del. Steele - Prohibiting payroll deductions to electioneering organizations - To the Judiciary
HB2249. By Del. Fleischauer and Lovejoy - Permitting customers and developers to enter into solar power purchase agreements - To Energy and Manufacturing
HB2250. By Del. Linville and Rohrbach - Relating generally to the issuance of driver licenses (FN) - To Health and Human Resources then Finance
HB2251. By Del. D. Jeffries and Hott - Reorganizing various boards and authorities for the licensing and oversight of trades, occupations, and professions - To Government Organization
HB2252. By Del. Graves, Hansen and Fleischauer - Requiring Medicaid and insurance coverage for treatment of pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorders - To Health and Human Resources then Finance
HB2253. By Del. Steele - Relating to forgery and other crimes concerning lottery tickets (FN) - To the Judiciary
HB2254. By Del. Steele - Establishing different rates of taxation for tobacco products for certain border counties (FN) - To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary then Finance
HB2255. By Del. Steele - Allowing deductions to determine adjusted gross income for student loan payments or mortgage payments in determining child support - To Senior, Children, and Family Issues then the Judiciary
HB2256. By Del. Steele - Providing that a municipal services user fee may not be imposed on employees of the state (FN) - To Political Subdivisions then Finance
HB2257. By Del. Steele - Relating to extended supervision for certain drug offenders (FN) - To the Judiciary
HB2258. By Del. Steele - Establishing an intravenous drug user treatment and commitment process - To Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse then the Judiciary
HB2259. By Del. Steele - Creating a cause of action for injuries suffered in a gun- free zone - To the Judiciary
HB2260. By Del. J. Pack, Rohrbach, Summers, Longanacre, Rowan, G. Ward, Forsht, Smith, Steele, Espinosa and Barrett - Relating to procurement of child placing services - To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary
HB2261. By Del. J. Pack, Rohrbach, Summers, Longanacre, Forsht, Smith, Steele, Espinosa and Graves - Placing a moratorium on new patients admitted to state facilities - To Health and Human Resources
HB2262. By Del. Rohrbach, J. Pack, Summers, G. Ward, Smith, Steele, Espinosa and Worrell - Amend who shall report and review the controlled substance monitoring database - To Health and Human Resources
HB2263. By Del. J. Pack, Rohrbach, Summers, G. Ward, Forsht, Smith and Worrell - Update the regulation of pharmacy benefit managers - To Health and Human Resources
HB2264. By Del. J. Pack, Rohrbach, Summers, Rowan, Longanacre, G. Ward, Forsht and Smith - Hospital exemptions from certificate of need - To Health and Human Resources
HB2265. By Del. Rohrbach, J. Pack, Summers, Reed, G. Ward, Forsht, Smith, Steele, Espinosa and Worrell - Relating to collaborative pharmacy practice and updating rulemaking authority - To Health and Human Resources then Government Organization
HB2266. By Del. Rohrbach - Relating to expanding certain insurance coverages for pregnant women - To Health and Human Resources then Finance
HB2267. By Del. Toney and Paynter - Establishing an optional bus operator in residence program for school districts - To Education then Finance
HB2268. By Del. Toney and Paynter - Changing the recommended guidelines for full-day and half-day cooks to the minimum ratio of one cook for every 110 meals - To Education then Finance
HB2269. By Del. Steele - Creating a state-wide email address directory - To the Judiciary then Finance
HB2270. By Del. J. Pack, Rohrbach, Summers, Longanacre, G. Ward, Forsht, Reed, Smith and Steele - Transferring the Office of Medical Cannabis to the Department of Agriculture - To Health and Human Resources
HB2271. By Del. Steele and Sypolt - Requiring compulsory immunization of public school children - To Education then Health and Human Resources
HB2272. By Del. Steele and Sypolt - Informed Consent Protection Act (FN) - To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary
HB2273. By Del. Steele - Dividing pretrial detention jail costs between arresting authorities - To the Judiciary then Finance
HB2274. By Del. Steele - Relating to abolishing spousal support - To the Judiciary
HB2275. By Del. Summers, Hardy, Steele, Dean, Pritt, Mazzocchi, Horst, Graves and D. Jeffries - Eliminate the restriction to carry a firearm on the state capitol complex grounds. - To the Judiciary
HB2276. By Del. D. Kelly and Fast - Authorizing the Governor to seek the return of fugitives (FN) - To the Judiciary
HB2277. By Del. Steele, Rowan and Rohrbach - Establishing an intravenous drug user treatment and commitment process - To Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse then the Judiciary
HB2278. By Del. Bates - Creating a Children’s Health Insurance Program buy-in program for children of families above 300 percent of the federal poverty level - To Health and Human Resources then Finance
HB2279. By Del. Bates - Establishing a higher education scholarship program for foster children (FN) - To Education then Finance
HB2280. By Del. Bates - Involuntary drug and alcohol treatment - To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary
HB2281. By Del. Bates - Modifying the method of calculation of the employer and employee contribution percentages for public employee insurance premiums (FN) - To Banking and Insurance then the Judiciary
HB2282. By Del. Bates - Establishing a tax on the production of natural gas to fund the public employees insurance program (FN) - To Banking and Insurance then Energy and Manufacturing
HB2283. By Del. Bates - Creating a healthy living tax credit against the personal income tax (FN) - To Health and Human Resources then Finance
HB2284. By Del. Bates - Creating a state-administered wholesale drug importation program (FN) - To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary
HB2285. By Del. Bates - Relating to Capitol Complex Security Access - To the Judiciary then Finance
HB2286. By Del. Bates, McGeehan, Toney and Anderson - Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Veterans' Assistance- Veterans Home - To Finance
HB2287. By Del. Hansen, Fleischauer and Hanna - Providing for solar energy production on formerly mined land - To Energy and Manufacturing then the Judiciary
HB2288. By Del. Bates - Limiting pay of members of the Legislature when a budget bill has not been passed (FN) - To the Judiciary then Finance
HB2289. By Del. Steele and Sypolt - Relating to compulsory immunizations - To Health and Human Resources
HB2290. By Del. Graves - Initiating a State Employment First Policy to facilitate integrated employment of disabled persons (FN) - To Workforce Development then Government Organization
HB2291. By Del. Bates - Relating to legalizing cannabis production, sales and adult consumption (FN) - To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary then Finance
HB2292. By Del. Steele, Toney, Paynter, Sypolt and Lovejoy - Including three types of cancer for which rebuttable presumption of injury from employment exists for firefighters - To Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services then the Judiciary
HB2293. By Del. Fleischauer - Reestablishing prevailing wages for certain state government contracts (FN) - To Workforce Development then the Judiciary then Finance