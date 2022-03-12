Senators passed a broad-ranging bill to support vulnerable children, although it dropped some main elements of the original bill.
House Bill 4344 removed 15 percent pay raises meant to recruit and retain social services workers after the Justice administration concluded it could shift money from open positions to the raises for current employees.
For the rest of this story and more coverage of the West Virginia Legislature by MetroNews, go to wvmetronews.com/2022/03/12/foster-care-bill-passes-senate-minus-dashboard-meant-for-more-information-about-foster-kids/