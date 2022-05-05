WASHINGTON, May 5 — The following bills were introduced or co-sponsored by U.S. Senators from in West Virginia.
WASHINGTON, May 1 — Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., has introduced legislation (H.R. 7637) to "prohibit the use by the Department of Veterans Affairs of funds to provide emergency assistance at the southern border of the U.S. resulting from the repeal of certain public health orders."The bill was introduced on April 28 and has 30 co-sponsors. Co-sponsors include Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., David B. McKinley, R-W.Va., Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., Jody Hice, R-Ga., John H. Rutherford, R-Fla., Ken Calvert, R-Calif., Brian J. Mast, R-Fla., Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, Bill Posey, R-Fla., Richard Hudson, R-N.C., Julia Letlow, R-La., Harold Rogers, R-Ky., Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, Darrell Issa, R-Calif., Clay Higgins, R-La., Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., Adrian Smith, R-Neb., Ted Budd, R-N.C., Austin Scott, R-Ga., Daniel Webster, R-Fla., Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., Mike Johnson, R-La., J. French Hill, R-Ark., Mary E. Miller, R-Ill., Kat Cammack, R-Fla., Dan Meuser, R-Pa., Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., Matthew M. Rosendale, R-Mont., Gregory F. Murphy, R-N.C., and Ralph Norman, R-S.C.The legislation was referred to the House Veterans' Affairs Committee.For more information, Rep. Steve Womack, 2412 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; 202/225-4301; or in district offices at 3333 Pinnacle Hills, Ste. 120, Rogers, AR 72758; 479/464-0446; 400 N. Main St., Ste. 3, Harrison, Arkansas 72601; 870/741-6900; 6101 Phoenix Ave., Ste. 4, Fort Smith, Arkansas 72903; 479/424-1146.
