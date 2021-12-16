WASHINGTON — The following bills were introduced or co-sponsored by U.S. Senators from in West Virginia.
Dec. 10 — Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., has introduced legislation (H.R. 6161) to "amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to temporarily reinstate the employee retention credit for employers subject to closure due to COVID-19."The bill was introduced on Dec. 7 and was co-sponsored by Reps. Stephanie N. Murphy, D-Fla., Kevin Hern, R-Okla., and Terri A. Sewell, D-Ala. It was referred to the House Ways and Means Committee.