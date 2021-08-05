WASHINGTON, Aug. 5 — The following bills were introduced or co-sponsored by U.S. Senators from in West Virginia.
WASHINGTON, July 30 -- Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo., has introduced legislation (H.R. 4773) to "amend the Consumer Financial Protection Act of 2010 to make the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection an independent Consumer Financial Protection Commission."The bill was introduced on July 28 and has 23 co-sponsors. Co-sponsors include Reps. Patrick T. McHenry, R-N.C., Frank D. Lucas, R-Okla., Pete Sessions, R-Texas, Bill Posey, R-Fla., Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., Ann Wagner, R-Mo., Andy Barr, R-Ky., Roger Williams, R-Texas, J. French Hill, R-Ark., Tom Emmer, R-Minn., Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., Alex X. Mooney, R-W.Va., Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, Ted Budd, R-N.C., David Kustoff, R-Tenn., Trey Hollingsworth, R-Ind., Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, John Rose, R-Tenn., Bryan Steil, R-Wis., Lance Gooden, R-Texas, William Timmons, R-S.C., and Van Taylor, R-Texas.The legislation was referred to the House Financial Services Committee.For more information, Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, 2230 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; 202/225-2956; or in district offices at 2117 Missouri Blvd., Jefferson City, MO 65109; 573/635-7232; 113 E. Pearce Blvd., Wentzville, MO 63385; 636/327-7055; 516 Jefferson St,. Washington, MO 63090; 636/239-2276.
