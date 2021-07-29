WASHINGTON, July 29 — The following bills were introduced or co-sponsored by U.S. Senators from in West Virginia.
WASHINGTON, July 23 — Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, has introduced legislation (H.R. 4607) to "prohibit the award of Federal funds to an institution of higher education that hosts or is affiliated with a student-based service site that provides abortion drugs or abortions to students of the institution or to employees of the institution or site."The bill was introduced on July 21 and has 56 co-sponsors. Co-sponsors include Reps. Mary E. Miller, R-Ill., Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, Brian Babin, R-Texas, Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Robert Latta, R-Ohio, Matthew M. Rosendale, R-Mont., Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., Ralph Norman, R-S.C., Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., Kevin Hern, R-Okla., Robert B. Aderholt, R-Ala., Jim Banks, R-Ind., Randy Weber, R-Texas, Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Greg Steube, R-Fla., Michael Cloud, R-Texas, Ted Budd, R-N.C., Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, Andy Harris, R-Md., Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn., Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., Pete Sessions, R-Texas, Barry Moore, R-Ala., Roger Williams, R-Texas, C. Scott Franklin, R-Fla., Bob Good, R-Va., Daniel Webster, R-Fla., Buddy Carter, R-Ga., Kat Cammack, R-Fla., Lance Gooden, R-Texas, Steve Chabot, R-Ohio, Scott Perry, R-Pa., Michael Waltz, R-Fla., Tracey Mann, R-Kan., Alex X. Mooney, R-W.Va., Glenn R. Grothman, R-Wis., Gregory F. Murphy, R-N.C., Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, Bob Gibbs, R-Ohio, Trent Kelly, R-Miss., John H. Rutherford, R-Fla., Rick Crawford, R-Ark., John Rose, R-Tenn., Gary J. Palmer, R-Ala., Mike Kelly, R-Pa., Jody Hice, R-Ga., John Moolenaar, R-Mich., August Pfluger, R-Texas, Michael Guest, R-Miss., and Lisa C. McClain, R-Mich.The legislation was referred to the House Education and Labor Committee.For more information, Rep. Chip Roy, 1005 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; 202/225-4236; or in district offices at 5900 Southwest Parkway, Bldg 2., Ste. 201-A, Austin, TX 78735; 512/871-5959; 125 Lehmann Drive, Ste. 201; Kerrville, TX 78028; 830/896-0154; 1100 N.E., Loop 410, Ste. 640, San Antonio, TX 78209; 210/821-5024.
