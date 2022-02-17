WASHINGTON — The following bills were introduced or co-sponsored by U.S. Senators from in West Virginia the week of Feb. 17, 2022.
------
$H 220215S3652IDAHO
WASHINGTON, Feb. 11 — Rep. Lisa C. McClain, R-Mich., has introduced legislation (H.R. 6686) to "provide for the imposition of sanctions on members of the National Communist Party Congress of the People's Republic of China."The bill was introduced on Feb. 9 and has 23 co-sponsors. Co-sponsors include Reps. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., Mike Rogers, R-Ala., Jim Banks, R-Ind., Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., Andrew S. Clyde, R-Ga., Rodney Davis, R-Ill., Carlos A. Gimenez, R-Fla., Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., Clay Higgins, R-La., Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., David B. McKinley, R-W.Va., Mary E. Miller, R-Ill., Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, Steven M. Palazzo, R-Miss., Greg Steube, R-Fla., Tracey Mann, R-Kan., Kat Cammack, R-Fla., Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., Pete Stauber, R-Minn., Kevin Hern, R-Okla., and Brian Babin, R-Texas.The legislation was jointly referred to the House Foreign Affairs and Judiciary committees.For more information, Rep. Lisa C. McClain, 218 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; 202/225-2106; or in district office at 6303 26 Mile Road, Ste. 120, Washington, MI 48094.
------
$H 220214S3645WVA
WASHINGTON, Feb. 11 — Rep. Lisa C. McClain, R-Mich., has introduced legislation (H.R. 6686) to "provide for the imposition of sanctions on members of the National Communist Party Congress of the People's Republic of China."The bill was introduced on Feb. 9 and has 23 co-sponsors. Co-sponsors include Reps. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., Mike Rogers, R-Ala., Jim Banks, R-Ind., Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., Andrew S. Clyde, R-Ga., Rodney Davis, R-Ill., Carlos A. Gimenez, R-Fla., Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., Clay Higgins, R-La., Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., David B. McKinley, R-W.Va., Mary E. Miller, R-Ill., Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, Steven M. Palazzo, R-Miss., Greg Steube, R-Fla., Tracey Mann, R-Kan., Kat Cammack, R-Fla., Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., Pete Stauber, R-Minn., Kevin Hern, R-Okla., and Brian Babin, R-Texas.The legislation was jointly referred to the House Foreign Affairs and Judiciary committees.For more information, Rep. Lisa C. McClain, 218 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; 202/225-2106; or in district office at 6303 26 Mile Road, Ste. 120, Washington, MI 48094.
------
$H 220210S3625NH
WASHINGTON, Feb. 11 — Rep. Lisa C. McClain, R-Mich., has introduced legislation (H.R. 6686) to "provide for the imposition of sanctions on members of the National Communist Party Congress of the People's Republic of China."The bill was introduced on Feb. 9 and has 23 co-sponsors. Co-sponsors include Reps. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., Mike Rogers, R-Ala., Jim Banks, R-Ind., Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., Andrew S. Clyde, R-Ga., Rodney Davis, R-Ill., Carlos A. Gimenez, R-Fla., Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., Clay Higgins, R-La., Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., David B. McKinley, R-W.Va., Mary E. Miller, R-Ill., Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, Steven M. Palazzo, R-Miss., Greg Steube, R-Fla., Tracey Mann, R-Kan., Kat Cammack, R-Fla., Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., Pete Stauber, R-Minn., Kevin Hern, R-Okla., and Brian Babin, R-Texas.The legislation was jointly referred to the House Foreign Affairs and Judiciary committees.For more information, Rep. Lisa C. McClain, 218 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; 202/225-2106; or in district office at 6303 26 Mile Road, Ste. 120, Washington, MI 48094.
------
$H 220210S3632FLA
WASHINGTON, Feb. 11 — Rep. Lisa C. McClain, R-Mich., has introduced legislation (H.R. 6686) to "provide for the imposition of sanctions on members of the National Communist Party Congress of the People's Republic of China."The bill was introduced on Feb. 9 and has 23 co-sponsors. Co-sponsors include Reps. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., Mike Rogers, R-Ala., Jim Banks, R-Ind., Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., Andrew S. Clyde, R-Ga., Rodney Davis, R-Ill., Carlos A. Gimenez, R-Fla., Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., Clay Higgins, R-La., Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., David B. McKinley, R-W.Va., Mary E. Miller, R-Ill., Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, Steven M. Palazzo, R-Miss., Greg Steube, R-Fla., Tracey Mann, R-Kan., Kat Cammack, R-Fla., Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., Pete Stauber, R-Minn., Kevin Hern, R-Okla., and Brian Babin, R-Texas.The legislation was jointly referred to the House Foreign Affairs and Judiciary committees.For more information, Rep. Lisa C. McClain, 218 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; 202/225-2106; or in district office at 6303 26 Mile Road, Ste. 120, Washington, MI 48094.
------
$H 220209S3623CALIF
WASHINGTON, Feb. 11 — Rep. Lisa C. McClain, R-Mich., has introduced legislation (H.R. 6686) to "provide for the imposition of sanctions on members of the National Communist Party Congress of the People's Republic of China."The bill was introduced on Feb. 9 and has 23 co-sponsors. Co-sponsors include Reps. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., Mike Rogers, R-Ala., Jim Banks, R-Ind., Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., Andrew S. Clyde, R-Ga., Rodney Davis, R-Ill., Carlos A. Gimenez, R-Fla., Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., Clay Higgins, R-La., Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., David B. McKinley, R-W.Va., Mary E. Miller, R-Ill., Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, Steven M. Palazzo, R-Miss., Greg Steube, R-Fla., Tracey Mann, R-Kan., Kat Cammack, R-Fla., Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., Pete Stauber, R-Minn., Kevin Hern, R-Okla., and Brian Babin, R-Texas.The legislation was jointly referred to the House Foreign Affairs and Judiciary committees.For more information, Rep. Lisa C. McClain, 218 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; 202/225-2106; or in district office at 6303 26 Mile Road, Ste. 120, Washington, MI 48094.